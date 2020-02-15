McMaster chose a nominee for Veterans' Affairs post. But what does the new department do?

Retired Maj. Gen. William Grimsley isn't a stranger to battle.

Between March and April of 2003, he took on armed hostiles in Baghdad with the 3rd Infantry Division during five major encounters over the course of three weeks. It was the height of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Grimsley earned the respect of his peers and was awarded the Silver Star, one of the nation's highest honors for bravery and courage in combat. In 2008, back in Iraq again, an improvised explosive device detonated wounding the officer.

"I understand your challenges," Grimsley said about the state's veterans. "I've been there."

The former Army officer with more than 30 years of military experience knows what veterans go through, and his latest mission could be one of his most daunting: advocating and providing support for more than 400,000 former service members in the Palmetto State as Gov. Henry McMaster's nominee to lead the new S.C. Department of Veterans' Affairs.

"The way the Palmetto State approaches its military tradition and recognition of service is pretty extraordinary," Grimsley told The Post and Courier. "A Cabinet-level position carries weight, it's not a figurehead. It places the emphasis on our service members and military families."

The military has a huge presence in South Carolina. One in 12 jobs are tied back to the military; the Palmetto State has the ninth-highest service retiree population in America, and the defense industry paid nearly $3 billion to men and women in uniform stationed in our backyard in 2017.

There are millions of dollars in resources available to veterans not only from federal and state governments but also hundreds of private charities and organizations throughout the state. Grimsley said his mission is to make the Veterans' Affairs Department a "one-stop shop" that residents can call to get answers and resources to address some of their most serious problems.

According to the department's mission, this is what enumerated responsibilities it carries:

Inform veterans, families and survivors of benefits.

Initiate and process veterans' claims for benefits.

Manage the S.C. Free Tuition Program.

Manage the veterans cemetery in Anderson.

Assist in the management of the veterans nursing homes.

Update and maintain the South Carolina "War Roster."

Coordinate the S.C. Veterans Advocacy Council.

Respond to inquiries regarding the veterans' benefits.

Administer the S.C. Military Family Relief Fund.

"We want to help them work through the inevitable bureaucracy that comes with those things," Grimsley said. "It can be cumbersome."

Since McMaster announced the creation of the new Cabinet position nearly a year ago, a lot has happened with the military in the Palmetto State.

A crisis in the quality of privatized military housing for active-duty soldiers and veterans nationwide didn't escape bases and posts in South Carolina, nearly 4,000 veterans from the state have complained about their lungs being blackened from trash pits in the Middle East, and an uptick in woes with blue water Navy veterans medical claims, including those in the state, traveled all the way to President Donald Trump's office.

And just a few months after the announcement that created the agency, McMaster's office was flooded with nearly 20 applicants all wishing to tackle these issues and more. After state Rep. Bobby Cox, a Greer Republican and former Army Ranger, was named as the governor's choice to lead the department, it appeared all was free and clear to get to work for state veterans.

But when a law dating back to 1937 stating that a legislator cannot run a state agency created while he is in office came to light, it was back to the drawing board. Grimsley, one of the three original finalists for the position, was eventually chosen by McMaster.

"He's demonstrated commitment, excellence, determination and success," McMaster said during Grimsley's announcement. "His record is exemplary; it's unmatched."

Grimsley told The Post and Courier that he is on an information campaign to tell veterans about what is available to them. It's to inform them of how to get the benefits they've earned, how to find good-paying jobs and how to find mental health resources as they struggle with the burden of service. This will be accomplished, in part, through county-level veterans affairs officers that can connect them with opportunities in their own backyard.

McMaster's executive budget for 2020-21 proposes $2.7 million for the agency. Grimsley said discussions of salary have not yet come up. His nomination must still be approved by the state Senate.