Marines move Parris Island recruits from The Citadel to Atlanta for COVID-19 quarantine

Marine recruits will no longer be quarantining from COVID-19 at The Citadel before heading to boot camp on Parris Island as the school prepares to clear the barracks for incoming college students.

Starting Monday, to accommodate incoming cadets at the historic military school, Marine Corps recruits will be housed in hotels in Atlanta before being shipped to the Recruit Depot on the Carolina coast.

Approximately 1,200 personnel will be housed in Georgia for the quarantining efforts.

Capt. Bryan McDonnell, a Marine spokesman, said hotels offer enough room for social distancing and are "far enough from the coast to continue our mission of making Marines while planning for potential destructive weather impacts."

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Parris Island had recruits sleeping in tents outside for two weeks. The Citadel began temporarily quarantining them on campus in May with an incentive of a $3 million contract. The school said it planned to host in-person classes for the 2020-21 school year and the arrangement would eventually end.

The coronavirus pandemic has worsened in South Carolina since then, leaving the Marine Corps and The Citadel to find new solutions to accommodate their incoming service members and students, respectively.

As of this week, South Carolina is seeing more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases every day and has become one of the top hot spots in the world for transmission of the disease.

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island is the branch's largest training facility on the East Coast. The additional quarantine operations have put a strain on the military. It's an expensive endeavor to house, pay and feed trainees for two weeks.

The extra time it takes has led to fewer Marines being added to America's fighting force.

The Marine Corps was supposed to get 38,000 new service members through basic training this fiscal year. The service is on track to come up short, but not as short as previously thought. The numbers for now are unclear.

Marine Corps Training and Education Command Maj. Gen. William Mullen told reporters last week that the branch is unsure if it will have enough money to finish out the fiscal year due to costs incurred from COVID-19 prevention measures.

"We got to a point where we’ve normalized what we’re doing ... which is probably the most expensive part of this because that goes to the additional housing piece there," Mullen said. "And what we’re trying to do is find a less expensive way to do what we’re doing now."

Several South Carolina colleges, including The Citadel, remain confident they'll be able to reopen in the next few weeks.

Kim Keelor, a spokeswoman for The Citadel, said the barracks will be cleared in advance of the school's Matriculation Day on Aug. 8.

Protocols at The Citadel for cleaning, testing and quarantining have been put in place prior to the school's fall semester.

Every cadet and student must get a COVID-19 diagnostic test to show if he or she has an active case of the virus, as close to two weeks before arriving on campus. Everyone on campus must always wear a face covering, other than when alone in a study room or office, or while eating.

Many classes will be converted to a hybrid format, which mixes online and in-person lectures. There will be decreased dining capacity in the dining room.

In May, when The Citadel announced that Marines would be quarantined on campus, school president Gen. Glenn Walters highlighted the importance of having students back in the barracks.

“Although we are proud to serve this important national security mission, it is important we set conditions for the return of The South Carolina Corps of Cadets and the in-person experience for which The Citadel is known,” Walters said. "With that in mind, developing plans for the return of the Corps is a primary focus.”