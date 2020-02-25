How Pete Buttigieg and Tulsi Gabbard plan to get SC military vote before Democratic primary

You’re reading exclusive content from our new SC Military Digest newsletter. Each week, the newsletter provides in-depth coverage of military issues across the Palmetto State, updates from our bases, headlines from around the nation and world, and more. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox.

Only two presidential candidates know what it is like to deploy to the Middle East, what it's like to swear an oath as a military officer and what it means to serve their country.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are the only Democratic candidates with a military record. And as the eyes of the nation are on the South Carolina primary vote Saturday, the politicians are crafting their message to secure the support of the state's service members.

The military is not only a huge part of the state's history, identity and economy, it's also a good percentage of voters. The state boasts more than 400,000 veterans, 60,000 or more Department of Defense personnel across eight bases and the ninth-highest military retiree population in the nation. Both candidates have tried to reach out to this voting bloc in different ways.

For starters, Buttigieg and Gabbard both have decorated military careers.

Buttigieg was an officer in the Navy Reserve and was an ensign through the direct commission officer program. While serving as mayor of South Bend in 2014, he took a seven-month leave to deploy to Afghanistan. He was an armed driver for his commander and had to be on the lookout for roadside bombs. He was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal before resigning his commission in 2017.

Gabbard enlisted in the Hawaii Army National Guard while she was serving in the state legislature in 2003. The following year, she deployed to Iraq for 12 months, where she served as a specialist with the medical company of the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat team.

In 2007, she graduated from officer candidate school at the Alabama Military Academy and was commissioned as a second lieutenant. She served as an Army military police officer in Kuwait from 2008 to 2009. She has reached the rank of major and has been awarded the Combat Medical Badge and the Meritorious Service Medal.

Gabbard has a personal tie to South Carolina's military community. She told The Post and Courier that she went to basic training at Fort Jackson in Columbia, and she's been playing on that connection when visiting the state.

"The time I’ve spent with South Carolina veterans and service members as a soldier and throughout this campaign is like spending time with family. I began my service in the military nearly 17 years ago as a private headed to Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson. My fellow veterans know that I walk in their boots and that I will always have their back."

Lauren Brown, the South Carolina communications director for Buttigieg, said the mayor-turned-candidate has tried to relate to the military community "primarily by talking about the issues most important to veterans — like the VA and the need for expanded health care services for veterans in S.C."

"If you don't live near Columbia or Charleston, visiting the VA can be a day or more trip," Brown said. "This is not about doing veterans a favor. This is about the United States keeping a promise."

Buttigieg wants to improve the quality of the Department of Veterans Affairs by establish a White House coordinator between the Cabinet position and the Pentagon and continues to advocate for his "Medicare For All Who Want It" plan to provide universal health care access to veterans and service members.

Brown added that Buttigieg believes mental health is the biggest issue facing American service members today and wants to expand mental health and addiction clinics for the military.

Gabbard agreed that VA reform is a major issue facing America's veterans, but added that many politicians haven't served in the military and are too willing to send the armed forces overseas for what she believes are unnecessary conflicts.

"Our nation’s sons and daughters, and their loved ones, deserve better," Gabbard said. "The best way to take care of our active duty members and veterans is to stop wasting our taxpayer dollars and the lives of our troops on wars that are not making our people any safer."

Her biggest change to foreign policy or military strategy would be to end wars that are triggered by regime change, and she would also call a summit between America, China and Russia to end a rising arms race between the three nations.

Brown said Buttigieg's main change to foreign policy and national strategy would be to recommit to the Iran nuclear deal that Trump exited in 2018.

"Pete believes walking away ... was a strategic mistake," she said. "We didn’t develop the deal as a favor to Iran; we did it because it was in our national security interest. ... Iran was upholding its commitments, as confirmed repeatedly by international inspectors and our own intelligence community, when President (Donald) Trump withdrew from it."

Both Buttigieg and Gabbard have struggled in South Carolina's political horse race. In the latest Winthrop Poll, Buttigieg captured 7 percent and Gabbard captured only 1 percent. Buttigieg did qualify for Tuesday night's debate in Charleston; Gabbard did not.

Whether both will capture the military vote remains to be seen. But both believe their time in the armed forces has changed their perspective on politics.

"My military service is an expression of my love for our country and the freedoms and values enshrined in our Constitution," Gabbard said. "As president, I will bring a soldier’s values to the White House — honor, integrity, respect and service."

"Pete often says that his time as a Navy lieutenant in Afghanistan was a life-changing experience, in large part because he got to serve alongside people from every conceivable background," Brown said. "Even after veterans remove the uniform for the final time, they are often eager to continue serving and tackle some of America’s largest challenges."