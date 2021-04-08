Gov. McMaster to visit 300 SC National Guardsmen stationed near Mexican border in Texas

Gov. Henry McMaster will travel April 9-10 with state Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Van McCarty to visit S.C. National Guard soldiers stationed on the U.S. southern border in Texas.

Recent reports indicate around 300 South Carolina troops are in place at various points along the 2,000-mile stretch dividing the U.S. and Mexico since being assigned there under President Donald J. Trump's administration.

The troops are assisting understaffed federal law enforcement amid a recent uptick in migrant crossings that began after the beginning of the year.

“The men and women of the South Carolina National Guard are selflessly serving our country in the midst of a serious crisis at our country’s southern border,” McMaster said in a statement.

“I’m grateful to have the opportunity to meet with these brave South Carolinians and hear directly from them about their heroic efforts and the challenges they are facing,” he said.

During the governor’s travel he will meet with members of the 2-151st Aviation Regiment, a helicopter regiment based out of Eastover, and the 1052nd Transportation Company, a truck unit out of Kingstree.

McMaster is meeting with the groups at a military installation and Customs and Border Protection sector headquarters near the border.

He will also receive in-person briefings from military leadership supporting and supplementing federal efforts.

Defense and White House officials have not said whether the border mission, which is authorized through Sept. 30, will end sooner as President Joe Biden attempts to unwind some of the policies that originated from the Trump administration.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

In May, 2018, McMaster signed off on sending National Guard assistance from the state, taking to Twitter about deploying one UH-72 Lakota helicopter and three crew members from Greenville to Texas.

Two years later, in May 2020, South Carolina was notified the federal mobilization would require a significant number of guardsmen to assist Trump’s border agenda and the needs of the Department of Homeland Security.

What their day-to-day duties have been since arriving have not been publicized. Historically, they have helped federal law enforcement with counter-drug, counter-transnational organized crime and other transnational threats, according to Maj. Karla Evans, a spokeswoman for the S.C. National Guard.

This could range from helping file paperwork on migrant travelers and helping fix vehicles, to patrolling uncompleted sections of Trump’s border wall project or providing surveillance.

Many soldiers receive a per diem, which allows them to stay in nearby hotels and buy meals.

A recent influx of immigrants have been arriving at the southern border since Biden’s inauguration.

Arrests and detention cases rose to nearly 78,000 in January, according to The Washington Post. Notably, it’s the highest number for that month in at least a decade and more than double from the prior year.