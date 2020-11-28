Fort Sumter sees sharp decline in visitors amid COVID-19 pandemic and racial justice year

Fort Sumter National Monument has seen a huge decrease in visitors compared with last year due to the coronavirus, but also potentially because of the dialogue about racism and Confederate monuments that emerged in 2020.

Monthly visits are down more than 60 percent this year when compared with the same time frame last year, according to the most recent data from the National Park Service.

Between January and September 2019, more than 700,000 visitors came to the historic site at the mouth of Charleston Harbor, where the first shots of the Civil War were fired.

But between January and September 2020, a little more than 270,000 people visited the fort. The National Park Service tallies visits to Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie and Liberty Square all together.

The main decrease in visitor traffic to the site came from a nearly four-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fort Sumter and other national park sites in South Carolina were closed to visitors by the federal government on March 18. Fort Sumter didn't reopen to guests until the beginning of June.

When boat shuttles began operating again, it was limited to five trips per day with 142 passengers per trip to accommodate social distancing.

"We are seeing visitors coming back to Fort Sumter, there is interest after reopening," said Dawn Davis, a spokeswoman for Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie. "People are returning at their own comfort level."

The boat tour company SpiritLine Cruises, which has an exclusive deal with the National Park Service to provide ferry rides to the fort, installed hand-sanitizing stations in boarding areas and on its vessels.

But even as the coronavirus emptied national parks, another factor may have played a part in decreasing foot traffic.

Protests erupted in many cities this summer when George Floyd, a Black man from Minneapolis, died at the hands of police and the event was captured on a video that became widely circulated. A national dialogue about racial equality, Confederate history and police brutality followed in the wake of his death.

Downtown Charleston saw numerous organized demonstrations and a destructive night of rioting during which businesses on King Street were vandalized and damaged in late May.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

South Carolina was the first state to secede from the Union in 1860 and was one of the founding members of the Confederacy. The attack on Fort Sumter in Charleston Harbor on April 12, 1861, was the first major engagement of the Civil War. Many battles were fought in the Palmetto State and monuments and memorials are located in many cities and towns.

Notably, the Confederate Defenders statue at The Battery in downtown Charleston that faces Fort Sumter was spray-painted and vandalized during the protests this summer.

While Davis said it's impossible to know for certain if people haven't returned to the historic site because of its ties to the Confederacy, she encouraged people to come and learn about the fort and engage with park rangers.

"We have people who ask our rangers hard questions and we never shy away from having those discussions," Davis said. "It's all about having a dialogue and it's about acknowledging all sides."

Fort Sumter had addressed the site's Confederate past before.

Following the shooting of nine Black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in 2015, only the current, 50-star U.S. flag has flown above Fort Sumter National Monument.

Additionally, the Park Service issued a directive to remove Confederate flag items such as banners, belt buckles and other souvenirs from its gift shops, though books, DVDs and other materials showing the flag in a historical context could still be sold.

Davis said some days are tougher than others when looking at the lower number of visitors who tour the park. But she encouraged people to come out to Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island, even if it's just to walk around the grounds for free.

"There are days that are frustrating and there are days you look forward to," Davis said. "People should come and experience the park when they feel ready to."