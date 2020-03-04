Former Army general confirmed by SC Senate to lead new Veterans' Affairs agency

A retired Army general was confirmed by the South Carolina Senate on Wednesday, cementing his position as the leader of the state's new Department of Veterans' Affairs.

Retired Maj. Gen. William Grimsley, an Army officer with more than three decades of military experience, was confirmed by the Senate 38-0.

It was the ending to a monthslong saga over who would lead the newly developed department. Gov. Henry McMaster originally nominated state Rep. Bobby Cox, a former Army Ranger and Greer Republican, but the lawmaker had to remove his application because a state law dating to 1937 says no legislator can be elected or appointed to lead an agency created during his term.

Grimsley has a lot of combat experience.

Between March and April of 2003, he took on armed hostiles in Baghdad with the 3rd Infantry Division during five major encounters over the course of three weeks. It was the height of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Grimsley earned the respect of his peers and was awarded the Silver Star, one of the nation’s highest honors for bravery and courage in combat. In 2008, back in Iraq again, an improvised explosive device detonated, wounding the officer.

He retired in 2013 after 33 years and held assignments in Germany, Korea and Kuwait. His father, Maj. Gen. James A. Grimsley Jr., was president of the The Citadel from 1980 to 1989.

The Palmetto State’s creation of an independent VA program comes from legislation passed in May. The new agency is designed to advocate on behalf of veteran needs and to protect the military’s presence in South Carolina.

McMaster’s executive budget for 2020-21 proposes $2.7 million for the new department. It includes managing the S.C. Military Relief Fund, Free Tuition Program and care of the veterans’ cemetery in Anderson.

Adam Benson contributed to this report.