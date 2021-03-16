Family of Black Civil War hero Robert Smalls boards Army ship named for their ancestor

GOOSE CREEK — Karla and Robert Moore watched in awe as the Army ship bearing the name of their distant relative Robert Smalls made port.

Smalls, an enslaved man from Beaufort who became a Civil War hero and congressman, is one of South Carolina's most prominent Black figures. At 23 years old, he made his daring escape from bondage by commandeering a Confederate military transport in Charleston Harbor and sailing the vessel to freedom.

And on the morning of March 16, an Army transport named the Maj. Gen. Robert Smalls (LSV-8) crossed through the same harbor.

The moment was a step into the past for the Moores.

Karla Moore is the wife of Michael Moore, a great-great grandson of Smalls. She brought their 14-year-old son Robert Moore to the Naval Weapon Station to watch the ship dock. They later got to go on board for a tour.

"It's profound for the ship to be in Charleston," Karla Moore said. "This is the region where Robert Smalls was born and it was where he had a major impact on our state's history."

While enslaved, Smalls served as a deckhand and eventually pilot of The Planter, a lightly armed Confederate military transport. On May 13, 1862, he and a half-dozen other enslaved locals — along with their families — used the boat to escape Charleston.

Smalls steered past Fort Sumter and headed for the nearest Union ship in the U.S. Navy’s offshore blockade. As he approached, the crew lowered the ship’s Confederate flag and raised a white banner of surrender. The Union sailors cheered.

In 1868, Smalls was elected to the S.C. House of Representatives. In 1874, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, where he was a member of the 44th, 45th, 47th, 48th and 49th congresses.

He died on Feb. 23, 1915 after buying and living in the home previously owned by the family who had enslaved him.

The LSV-8 Robert Smalls was christened in 2007 in Baltimore and it was the first Army watercraft to be named after an African American.

The ship had a long life with the Army Reserves.

Notably, the 314-foot long, 5,412-ton vessel made a deployment with the reserves from Maryland to Kuwait in 2011. But the Robert Smalls was ultimately transferred to active-duty in 2020 when the Army Reserves began to offload its assets.

With a new mission as an active-duty vessel, Army leadership thought it was important for the ship to stop in Charleston on its way to duty in Hawaii.

Army officers took Karla and Robert Moore on a tour. The family even made a phone call to Helen Moore, the great-great granddaughter of Smalls, to describe to her what the inside of the transport bearing her ancestor's name is like.

Helen Moore said it was "wonderful" to hear their experience and said it felt like their family legacy was coming full circle.

The Robert Smalls' active-duty voyage from Baltimore to Hawaii is being overseen and commanded by Maj. Gen. David Wilson, a Citadel graduate and Charleston native.

As a Black Army officer, Wilson told The Post and Courier in an emailed statement he takes great pride in Smalls' story and legacy.

"Growing up, I attended Charleston County public schools and social events with Maj. Gen. Robert Smalls’ descendants," Wilson said. "I have told his story to my children and numerous cadets at The Citadel."

He added, "Robert Smalls' story of bravery inspires me to have a strong purpose in life and helps me to channel my passion to drive me to where I want to be."