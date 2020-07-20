Coast Guard's North Charleston base and Mount Pleasant JROTC program get federal support

Charleston's Coast Guard presence is growing because of major bills passed in Congress.

Homeland Security legislation that provides for significant funding for the Coast Guard's base in North Charleston received key approval last week. And a provision in last year's National Defense Authorization Act would create one of the nation's first JROTC programs for the branch at a Lowcountry high school has been guaranteed support.

The federal backing comes amid a troublesome time for the Coast Guard. The branch has been vocal about funding woes during the pandemic, primarily for a massive 2,800-acre superbase that would double the number of Coast Guard personnel to 2,000 and add five National Security Cutters to Charleston.

Nearly $90 million in funding was approved by the House Appropriations Committee in the Fiscal Year 2021 Homeland Security Funding legislation for Charleston's Coast Guard base.

It includes:

$68 million for maintenance, testing, evaluation and support of the Coast Guard’s 10th and 11th National Security Cutters, which will be homeported at Coast Guard Base Charleston upon completion.

$18 million toward the purchase of waterfront real estate needed to homeport the cutters, as well as security and a stormwater management infrastructure to support an increased Coast Guard footprint in Charleston.

$3.3 million to provide for necessary additional construction and improvements to pier infrastructure to support Base Charleston’s fifth National Security Cutter. This funding will also provide shoreside improvements to accommodate additional storage, shipping and receiving, and maintenance space.

“I am proud to have helped secure the funding necessary for them to do the critical work of ensuring maritime safety, interdicting drugs, providing emergency and disaster relief, and keeping coastal communities like ours safe," U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham, a Charleston Democrat, said in a statement.

The Homeland Security legislation also helps improve job opportunities for Coast Guard spouses by providing them financial assistance to pursue a degree or certification. It comes as military spouses face abnormally high unemployment rates of 16 to 20 percent across the nation, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Additionally, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, a Columbia Democrat, and Cunningham secured funding for a Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program at Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant. It was featured as a part of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act passed last year. It is one of the first in the country.

The provision authorized creation of Coast Guard JROTC courses across the country. Previously, Coast Guard JROTC programs could only be established through acts of Congress.

“I was very, very nervous that we were going to lose it because of funding or something like that,” LBHS Principal Anna Dassing told the Moultrie News. “I was super relieved but also very proud and just excited that we were able to make it reality.”

Adm. Karl L. Schultz, commandant of the Coast Guard, said in a letter to Cunningham last month that he was "pleased to inform" the congressman that the branch has contacted the high school to establish the program.

“I hope more schools across the country will take advantage of JROTC programs and the new allowance that enables this leadership training to occur earlier in their educational pursuits," Clyburn said in a statement.

This week, the House and Senate will debate their separate drafts of the Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation includes potentially controversial amendments that would rename military bases that honor the Confederacy and border wall funding.