Coast Guard's newest national security cutter commissioned in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Coast Guard's newest national security cutter was commissioned in a ceremony March 19.

Officials gathered to commission the USCG Cutter Stone during a ceremony at Coast Guard Base Charleston.

"The Stone is the ninth legend-class national security cutter in the Coast Guard's fleet," officials said. "The Legend-class, national security cutters can execute the most challenging national security missions, including support to U.S. combatant commanders."

At 418 feet in length, boasting a top speed of more than 28 knots — about 32 mph — and with a range of 12,000 nautical miles — about 13,809 miles — Legend-class cutters can stay out to sea up to 90 days and carry up to 150 crew on board, officials said.

The vessel was built by Huntington Ingalls Industries' facility in Pascagoula, Miss. On average, national security cutters cost anywhere from $600 million to nearly $900 million to build.

The new family of cutters are designed to replace the Hamilton-class, which have been in service since the 1960s, officials said.

The Stone is named after Cmdr. Elmer "Archie" Fowler Stone, who became the Coast Guard's first aircraft pilot in 1917, officials said. Two years later, he flew a Navy NC-4 aircraft in the first trans-Atlantic flight.

Laura Cavallo, Archie Stone's grandniece, was present at the commissioning ceremony along with Adm. Karl Schultz, Coast Guard commandant, and other dignitaries.

The vessel launched on Oct. 4, 2019, for sea trials, officials said. "Following sea trials, the crew conducted their maiden voyage Operation Southern Cross, a patrol to the South Atlantic supporting counter illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing."

The crew covered more than 21,000 miles over 68 days, officials said.