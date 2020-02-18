Coast Guard to announce plans to make Charleston one of its largest US bases

You’re reading exclusive content from our new SC Military Digest newsletter. Each week, the newsletter provides in-depth coverage of military issues across the Palmetto State, updates from our bases, headlines from around the nation and world, and more. Sign up here to get it delivered to your inbox.
The Coast Guard's top officer is expected to announce this week that Charleston will become one of the largest concentrations of ships and guardsman in the nation, growing the economic footprint of the military in the region.
Adm. Karl Schultz is schedule to drop the news during his annual State of the Coast Guard address Thursday at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal.
"The commandant will also announce the future investment in Charleston to support the arrival of the service’s newest military surface assets," the Coast Guard said in its press advisory. "Over the next five years, the Coast Guard will homeport multiple new cutters and consolidate its operations along one waterfront, growing Charleston into one of the nation’s largest concentrations of Coast Guard assets and people."
Charleston currently hosts three cutters and more than a thousand service members. It is not been announced how large the force footprint will grow here and what bases will be consolidated in that five-year time frame.
“Evolving global complexities and increasing demand for Coast Guard services worldwide necessitates the best people, tools, and performance," Schultz said in a statement.
"For over two centuries, we have protected, saved, and shielded the American people," he added. "That’s our promise to the public; a promise made and a promise delivered.”
Thursday's anticipated announcement shows how South Carolina's military presence is expanding rapidly. The Palmetto State has eight major military bases, representing nearly every branch. At least one in 12 jobs in the state can be tied back to the Department of Defense and South Carolina boasts the 9th-highest military retiree population in the nation.
Bill Bethea is the chairman of the S.C. Military Base Task Force, an initiative by the governor to protect and grow military interests in the state. He confirmed the commandant's news and said he is excited to see what will happen.
"We're very pleased they chose South Carolina to grow the size of the Coast Guard presence in Charleston," he said. "It's a big plus."
Schultz is expected to reflect on the organization’s successes over the past year, including the Coast Guard response to Hurricane Dorian, detail the fiscal year 2021 White House budget request, and outline the shared vision for the future of the service, according to the press release.
He will also honor Ensign Roberto DiRado, a Charleston-based service member who played a role in intercepting 13,000 pounds of illegal drugs last year.
Thursday's event will be live-streamed at 1 p.m. on the Commandant’s Facebook page.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.