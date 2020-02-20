Coast Guard's top officer says Charleston will have up to 5 cutters with new expansion

The Coast Guard's top officer announced Thursday that Charleston will house up to five national security cutters and additional vessels, substantially growing the size and scope of the branch's presence in South Carolina.

Adm. Karl Schultz said the branch plans to homeport five national security cutters and a group of Offshore Patrol Cutters that have yet to be built. Additionally, he referenced the ongoing dredging of Charleston Harbor. By the 2021 completion date, it will become the deepest on the East Coast.

"This gives Charleston the potential to grow into the largest concentration of assets and people in the Coast Guard," Schultz said in a visit to USCG Sector Charleston. "A community like Charleston understands just how important our defense contributions are to the nation. And for generations, the people of this great port city have also appreciated the importance of maritime commerce to our nation."

As of 2020, Charleston's Coast Guard sector has two national security Cutters and and one additional cutter in its fleet. Roughly 1,000 guardsmen call the station home. Schultz said the expansion of the South Carolina presence will come from consolidating assets.

"Over the next five years, the Coast Guard will work to consolidate our campus along one waterfront," Schultz said.

It is not yet clear what the impact on other Coast Guard stations would be or how many personnel would end up being stationed here.

The Coast Guard deals with more strenuous budget woes than other armed services branches because it is under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security, not the Department of Defense. When discussing the accomplishments of the Coast Guard this year, Schultz didn't hide the financial struggles the branch faces.

"The aforementioned programs are funded by the Department of Defense, but many of our defense contributions are not, leaving the Coast Guard on an unsustainable path to support our growing operational requirements," Schultz said. "In contrast, DoD’s readiness funding has grown nearly three times as much as the Coast Guard’s over the past five years despite our services having the same types of readiness challenges."

At the beginning of 2019, some 800 Charleston-area Coast Guard members went unpaid. Because the branch falls under the Department of Homeland Security, it wasn’t spared from the pause in pay caused by the month-long government shutdown.

Thursday’s announcement, however, shows how South Carolina’s military presence is expanding rapidly. The Palmetto State has eight major military bases. At least one in 12 jobs in the state can be tied back to the Department of Defense, and South Carolina boasts the ninth-highest military retiree population in the nation.

In remarks, Schultz also honored Ensign Roberto DiRado, a Charleston-based service member who played a role in intercepting 13,000 pounds of illegal drugs last year.

"He led a boarding team to apprehend the suspects; however, once on scene they realized the low profile vessel was sinking," he said. "They quickly removed the traffickers and slowed the flooding long enough to salvage the deadly narcotics and preserve critical evidence to support prosecution of the drug smugglers."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.