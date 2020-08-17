Citadel builds temporary housing to quarantine cadets with COVID-19 during the school year

The Citadel, one of the first colleges in South Carolina to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, is finishing construction on a temporary housing building that will be used for quarantining cadets who get sick during the school year.

Jeffery Lamberson, vice president of facilities and engineering for the school, told The Post and Courier the space could house cadets as early as this weekend.

It is located right by the Freshman Field, a grassy training pitch near The Citadel's McAlister Field House.

The new building is 8,500 square feet, can house up to 52 people and came it at a price tag of $1.5 million.

While the project was in the works prior to the pandemic to be a spot for visiting athletic teams to stay overnight, Lamberson said it will serve a crucial use now.

“It wasn’t designed for COVID quarantine, but it will serve very well during the coronavirus," he said.

Rooms are the exact same furnishings and sizes as the barrack dorms, and there are shared bathroom and showering facilities similar to the standard campus housing.

The main uses for the new facility will be for quarantining cadets if the need arises. But other outcomes include as overflow from the barracks and as a place for the athletic teams to stay when school is not in session.

Additionally, the school will need the space because study abroad programs have been canceled, which has left the campus with more students than extra beds.

Earlier this month, more than 700 freshman arrived on campus for Matriculation Day. An online petition began circulating that aimed to move classes fully online for the school year.

Faculty members, alumni and parents who have spoken to The Post and Courier since school started have expressed numerous concerns about the virus spreading again on campus. None wished to identify themselves publicly for fear of reprisal.

But classes have started in full swing, and the remaining student body arrived this past weekend on campus.

The school has an online COVID-19 tracker on its website that tracks and records the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus on campus.

As of Monday, it says there had been 39 confirmed cases of the virus at the college. Every cadet has made a full recovery and one is still infected, according to the database.

The Citadel was confident about hosting in-person classes and was the second major public college in the state to release specific plans in May for fall reopening.

At the same time the school announced plans to bring cadets back for class in the fall, Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island began using the college’s barracks to house some 300 new recruits for two-week increments as they wait out potential coronavirus symptoms before being shipped to boot camp.

Last month, the Marines moved off the campus to Georgia to make room for the new cadets.

Despite all the changes, some students are trying to stay optimistic about attending school during the pandemic.

“I think it’s a bittersweet feeling," Carleton Bailiff III, a cadet, said in a statement. "I feel like we all have to remember to remain vigilant during this COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the virus, I’m still excited for my senior year. Everyday is like my last chance to do something for the first time."