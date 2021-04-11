Charleston's VFW and American Legion posts welcome vets back as COVID-19 fears dwindle

JAMES ISLAND — The regular crowd began to shuffle into the Veterans of Foreign Wars post off of Camp Road, and it was clear that there was some catching up to do.

The canteen band, "Suga' T and the O.T.s," was playing John Prine and Joan Baez songs. Jim Barger, the commander of the VFW post, was escorting members to the bar. Rich Slonim, the manager, was running takeout boxes of wings and fries to the nearly 30 elderly patrons inside.

It's a carefree environment. Some wear masks, others don't. But, for the past year, VFW and American Legion posts across the nation — and in the Lowcountry — have been severely hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. And on April 7, at the post's weekly "Wing Wednesday" dinner and bar hour, a lively and mostly vaccinated crew was eager to catch back up.

Many VFW and American Legion posts — local organizations where veterans gather for beers, service projects and even rent their halls out for weddings — have already faced dwindling numbers for several years. And when the coronavirus began to spread, some members stopped swinging by.

"A lot of our folks weren't coming in," Slonim said. "And it's not ever going to fully go back to normal. When you live in fear for a year, and when you live through all that, it's hard for some to come back to the world."

Additionally, state orders to limit capacities in bars and restaurants also applied to veteran service organizations, which dipped into the revenue stream for VFW and American Legion organizations.

But, with vaccines starting to be distributed and restrictions easing up, some retired service members and their spouses feel better about returning to their watering holes.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has given out more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We managed and we're surviving," said Gerry Miles, a 26-year veteran with the Army, Navy and Marines. "Now, they're starting to come back. Everyone's getting their vaccinations and trickling back in."

The coronavirus pandemic hit the veteran community hard. As of last month, the VA estimated the COVID-19 death toll in its facilities nationwide was approaching 11,000.

Even the VFW on James Island experienced a minor outbreak of COVID-19. No members died from it, Barger said, but they did need to close down entirely for nearly two weeks.

In a typical year, Barger said, the VFW Post on James Island's canteen will bring in about $200,000. Due to the pandemic, he lost about 70 percent of that revenue. Thankfully, the nonprofit organization was able to secure a Paycheck Protection Program loan to pay employees.

But Barger said the loss in revenue means there is less they can do to give back to veterans and charitable organizations.

"This canteen allows us to help our members in the community," Barger said. "There is this misconception that all we do is smoke and drink out here. And that's not the case."

At the nearby American Legion Post on Folly Road, commander Steve Driscoll said their hall was closed for about five months during the beginning of the pandemic.

Driscoll estimates the organization lost about $17,000 as a result of the closures. Sadly, he found out last week that the post didn't qualify for a PPP loan.

But during the summer, Driscoll slowly opened the hall back up. Guidelines for masks, handwashing and social distancing are suggested. The same goes for the VFW on James Island, although some patrons choose not to wear masks when they sit next to each other at the bar.

"I also think people have some cabin fever," Driscoll said. "I hate to say it like that, but there's a comfort level here."

Many VFW and American Legion posts throughout South Carolina have been still trying to support the community even when they've been facing economic trouble.

During the summer, VFW Post 10804 in North Myrtle Beach made sure veterans had enough food during the COVID-19 crisis.

Their grocery drives brought in a total of more than 1,200 pounds — over $1,100 worth — of nonperishable food and household goods that fed 36 military families.

The national VFW and American Legion organizations say the number of posts that dissolved completely last year was at or lower than prior years, The Associated Press reported. But the organizations say they do not track bars and halls because they are locally controlled.

Many posts don't run halls or bars. Still, both organizations launched emergency grant programs last fall, doling out thousands of dollars to hundreds of posts to help cover facility costs and other expenses.

The American Legion, as of last month, had awarded more than $366,000 in grants to help out their area posts.

But there is a larger issue many of these VFW and American Legion posts face outside of the pandemic. Many older veterans are passing away.

There are only an estimated 250,000 remaining World War II veterans still alive as of 2021, according to the National World War II Museum in New Orleans. Similarly, the number of Korean War veterans is also dwindling with less than 2.5 million remaining across the country.

Barger and Driscoll said there will be some members who don't return, but he hopes younger veterans from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars may want to join after the pandemic and keep the fellowship alive.

"Most of us are Vietnam vets," Driscoll said. "That's the bulk of the members. We're just trying to get new blood into organizations like ours and it's important that we stress the fact that it's about service. You can't just come here and expect only to socialize. It's about giving back."