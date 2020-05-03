Charleston's veterans court started last year. Now, it's grown and continues amid COVID-19

When the first former service member signed up for Charleston County's veterans treatment court last May, it wasn't clear to judges how the program would be received.

A year later, eight service members have joined the program. To date, none of the participants have picked up new charges, and all of them are on their way to recovery. They're all expected to graduate from the program in the fall.

And, if the program directors have their way, it may grow.

Charleston wanted to offer criminals who served in the military an opportunity to avoid jail time and give them a fighting chance in beating the cycle of addiction.

Mirroring drug courts being established in other parts of the country that dealt specifically with the military community, Charleston County saw the need for a program in an area with some of the highest veteran retiree rates in the nation.

All of the mentors, seven in total, who volunteer with the program are veterans. Appointments are made using military time, like 1400 instead of 2 p.m. One of the judges overseeing the program, Peter Kouten, served in the Marines.

"The military mentors really make the difference," said Kouten, an associate probate judge. "They know what these veterans are going through."

Former service members deal with substance abuse at alarming rates for many reasons.

Some are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of what they've seen on the front lines. Some who joined the military out of high school pick up destructive habits. Some suffer from mental illness and do not receive crucial resources they need to be diagnosed.

The statistics are alarming.

Roughly one in 10 veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder, slightly higher than the general population, according to a study from National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Two-thirds of veterans in prison and jail were discharged from the military between 1974 and 2000. About 9 percent of veterans and service members who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan have been arrested since returning home.

The treatment program hopes to break the cycle of service members entering the judicial system.

“This is a win for veterans, as well as the community at large,” 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said when the program was created. “Anytime we can get anyone out of the criminal justice system, the community is safer for it. Veterans have sacrificed so much for us, and we want to give them the help they need to again become productive citizens.”

Charleston's program has a lot of prerequisites.

Veterans, regardless of discharge status, must be clinically assessed for addiction and mental health issues before applying. The solicitor decides eligibility based on current and prior charges, among other criteria.

Then, veterans plead guilty upfront to the current charges and accept a negotiated sentence that will be imposed if they can't follow through with the program's requirements.

Every Tuesday afternoon, the veterans meet at the Charleston County Judicial Center on Broad Street.

Each week, they attend two to three treatment sessions and self-help meetings, submit to a urine drug screening and show proof of employment or education. If they've stolen any money, they have to keep up with their restitution payments.

But amid the COVID-19 pandemic, where many court session have been dismissed or delayed, the treatment program keeps a routine schedule. After all, structure is key to military life.

The meetings now happen on Zoom. Participants are given smartphones through the Department of Veterans Affairs as part of the program and can have video conferencing meetings.

"The opportunities have enabled the participant to both learn and showcase their technology skills," said Hollen Dodds Sellers, the mental health court coordinator for Charleston County. "They attend virtual self-help meetings, and they have created groups to meet on their own with the mentors."

Probate Judge Irvin Condon, who oversees the program with Kouten, said he was worried at first that some veterans would lose progress during the pandemic. But the participation has been overwhelmingly positive.

The hardest part is finding veterans who qualify for the program. Many don't identify as one or there aren't immediate records available.

"Many times you have to ask someone in jail if they're a veteran," Kouten said. "Some don't want to say because they're embarrassed or they don't consider themselves one because they only served for a couple of years."

Looking at the year ahead, the judges want to streamline the process and find more veterans who can qualify for the program. Their goal is simple: help as many veterans as possible.

"We want to get as many as we can in the program," Condon said. "They deserve a chance."