Charleston man saved by Coast Guard near Folly Beach thanks the crew that saved his life

JOHNS ISLAND — Harry Tatoian was on his boat near Folly Beach on June 24 when his sail was suddenly ripped in half and his centerboard slid out from beneath the vessel, which left him stranded, panicked and afraid in the Atlantic Ocean about a mile offshore.

Thankfully, the 46-year-old man from North Charleston had a new radio given to him by his fiancé. He sent out a mayday call numerous times. He had just rewatched the 1975 horror film "Jaws" and was starting to regret it. And even though the Holy City has one of the busiest shipping ports in the Southeast, Tatoian was nervous at the lack of any vessels on the horizon.

But two hours later, a bright orange Coast Guard helicopter zeroed in on the castaway who was floating with his boat about a mile east of the Stono River Inlet and brought him to safety. A week passed, and on June 30 Tatoian was able to reunite with the crew that saved his life at the Coast Guard hangar on Johns Island.

"I was literally in tears, and then very grateful," Tatoian said. "When I saw them it was literally the grace of God. And when it was hovering over me, I just couldn't believe it."

U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston received uncorrelated mayday calls on June 24 over FM radio Channel 16 a little after noon, 12:32 p.m. The crewmembers were able to establish a search area where the calls were coming from.

Two MH-65 Dolphin helicopters were called to respond. One of the aircrews was on the way back from Georgia, and located the capsized sailboat."

Tatoian was using channel 16, the international distress frequency. But some boaters use it to test their radios or even use it for meaningless chatter, which added to the stress of locating someone in danger.

"Our helicopter is equipped with direction-finding equipment that allows us to locate the direction of a distress call very quickly,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jakob Wrieden, the aircraft commander for the rescue. “We were fortunate to hear two distress calls during the search and were able to hone in on the survivor ... We would like to remind all mariners to use Channel 16 for hailing and distress only. You never know who is relying on it."

Joseph Florio, an aviation survival technician II with the Coast Guard, swam out to Tatoian to rescue him. Typically mayday calls are bad news, and very few people get found.

But Tatoian was a fighter.

"A lot of times we come up with new situations and, you know, we don't really have the best results," Tatoian said. "So, when I looked out the window and actually saw the sailboat there and him hanging onto it, we were excited that we're able to find him and help."

Florio grabbed Tatoian and was able to get him to the rescue line on the helicopter. Once they landed at the Charleston County Executive Airport on Johns Island, the 46-year-old was picked up by emergency services.

Tatoian shook the hands of all the people involved with his rescue, and was grateful to have them there when he needed them most. His sailboat wreckage is near Kiawah Island in gator infested waters now. He's not sure when he'll be able to salvage it, but he's not too worried about it.

"I lost my boat, but I didn't lose my life," Tatoian said.