Charleston airmen go all out for Mustache March. But what are the rules about facial hair?

When March rolls around, mustaches start blossoming on airmen's faces at Charleston Air Force Base.

It's not standard issue, but it's an annual tradition. One that long timers like Chief Master Sgt. Jon DuMond, who has been rocking a grizzly 'stache for nearly a decade, has become as routine to him as putting on the uniform.

"The military is a very regimented thing," DuMond said. "So, when you see service members growing a mustache, it seems out of the ordinary."

March is when the Air Force recognizes Brig Gen. Robin Olds, the famous Vietnam flying ace who grew out an impressive, and non-regulation, handlebar mustache to inspire his men and protest the rules. But it's also a reminder of the military's ever growing and changing relationship with facial hair, self-expression and historic tradition.

Hollywood has helped stoke the image of mustaches and beards while in uniform.

There's Robert Duvall's killer fly boy mustache in "The Great Santini," Robert De Niro notably grows his menacing goatee in "The Deer Hunter" and Bradley Cooper's portrayal of Navy Seal Chris Kyle included a wicked beard in "American Sniper."

But, in reality, facial hair is often a rarity and it must, like most things in the military, serve a purpose.

Mustaches can be tributes to heroes. Beards can be used as disguises for special operations. Stubble can be a symbol of deep religious faith. And, sometimes, they can just be for laughs.

"If it's a morale booster in anyway shape of form, then I'll do it," DuMond said. "We have a hard job to do. … It grinds on people. Sometimes it helps to have some levity around."

Bulletproof mustaches

While many airmen grew what they dubbed "bulletproof" mustaches during the Vietnam War, Olds' upper lip was next level.

His non-regulation mustache was frequently waxed and always stylish. He started growing it in the wake of a successful flying mission in Vietnam. It was a self-described act of defiance.

"It became the middle finger I couldn't raise in the PR photographs," Olds wrote in his memoir. "The mustache became my silent last word in the verbal battles … with higher headquarters on rules, targets, and fighting the war."

When he returned home, however, the novelty had worn off on Air Force leadership. Then Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. John P. McConnell told Olds to shave it off. He, dutifully, replied, "Yes, sir."

In his memoir, he reflected on how while on deployment Air Force leadership "seemed rather amused at the variety of 'staches sported by many of the troops." He added that shaving it was "the most direct order" he had received in the Air Force.

As an acceptable protest, the Air Force has informally adopted Mustache March every Spring. According to the branch's guidelines it must “be conservative, moderate, being within reasonable limits, not excessive or extreme, and will not extend downward beyond the lip line of the upper lip.” The opposite of Olds' legendary 'stache.

But the culture has rubbed off on many South Carolina airmen, like Maj. Christopher Wojtowicz. The C-17 pilot didn't have a mustache when he first joined in 2010, but has since adopted it. He said it's a conversation starter and often something that is talked about when he's out on the town.

"When I first joined, it really wasn't a thing," Wojtowicz said. "Now, I typically always have a mustache. It's a cultural thing to me. You use it as a means to get respect."

Generally, beards, bushy mustaches and goatees aren't allowed.

Recruits are typically clean-shaven during training. The Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard all prohibit beards based on the premise of good hygiene and professional appearance. Additionally, many of the branches outlaw full beards because it can inhibit respirators and gas masks from fitting properly.

But this often goes by the wayside during deployments, where certain missions may require certain levels of facial hair. For example, video games and movies often depict burly bearded special operations soldiers having bushy beards coated in sand from their deployments.

It's somewhat accurate, especially with the Department of Defense's numerous missions in the Middle East.

Bobby Cox, a S.C. state lawmaker and former Army Ranger, is familiar with special operations soldiers wearing their famous beards. He served in the Army for 13 years, reaching the rank of lieutenant colonel. His Army experience includes four combat tours to Iraq, some of them with special operations units.

He's been told to grow one before.

"It's very mission-specific," Cox said. "For some missions, you don't want to be identified. So, a beard helps you blend in, especially in the Middle East. In some cultures people attribute it to wisdom and respect, and it helps to be taken serious by the locals."

Beard exemptions growing

Like all rules, there are exceptions.

Medical waivers can be obtained by service members who have a skin irritation from shaving that is acknowledged by a doctor. Their hair still needs to be kept tidy and professional.

Additionally, other exemptions have become more prevalent in the branches. Last month, the Air Force updated its regulations to formally allow airmen to ask for a waiver to wear religious apparel such as turbans or hijabs, or beards worn for religious reasons.

In 2010, Spc. Simranpeet Lamba made history as being the first Sikh to ever enter the enlisted ranks of the Army. To gain his exemption, he adapted a camouflaged turban to fit under his Kevlar helmet for training and combat. He also had a black turban with the blue infantry patch to match the other soldiers’ black berets and proving a gas mask would seal over his beard. He graduated from Fort Jackson.

Since then, on post leadership has been made aware of nearly a dozen cases of Army trainees who have been granted exemptions to observe Sikh faith and tradition, Fort Jackson spokeswoman L.A. Sully said.

More unique religious exemptions have appeared in recent years.

This past December, Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Hopper, an Alabama native and member of the Nevada Army Guard, was granted a waiver to grow a beard after the Army proved his sincere devotion to the Norse pagan faith known as "Heathenry." The polytheistic religion is rooted in Scandinavian folklore.

According to the Nevada Guard’s Chaplain’s Office, two other Pagan soldiers subsequently began pursuing a waiver to wear a beard. Hopper said the change is ultimately a good thing.

“I see it as a phase very similar to when the Army authorized the wear of black socks during the fitness test," Hopper said in a Nevada National Guard statement. "It is something new and authorized and you will always encounter people who do not like change — that is just life.”

Military bases in South Carolina told The Post and Courier that the number of religious exemptions on bases is classified information.

Beards are increasing in popularity among younger generations. Coincidentally, the most recent internal Defense Department survey conducted in 2017 showed the percentage of young people who say they will likely join the military is at 11 percent. It was the lowest point in nearly 10 years. Some military recruiters are concerned about how facial hair policy might dissuade people from serving.

While the protocol on facial hair is loosening ever so slightly across all the branches, DuMond said the policy on beards shouldn't stop young men from joining the military.

"Joining the service helps you uncover different elements of who you are," DuMond said. "People have a right to express themselves. But, in the military, you're joining something larger than yourself. So, you're voluntarily sacrificing elements of who you were to become who you are now."