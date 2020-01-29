An exercise at Charleston Air Force Base being conducted this week could jam GPS from Florida to North Carolina, causing headaches and safety concerns for area pilots and airports.

The operation "may result in unreliable or unavailable GPS signal" ranging from 40 feet to as high as 40,000 feet, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

This is the second military exercise this month that could jam GPS coordinates in the Charleston area. Military bases will jam GPS for many reasons, most commonly for combat training to simulate what it may be like to pilot in harsh enemy territory without computer-guided navigation. But this harms pilots who make routine flights in surrounding areas.

While the FAA issues routine notices about the interference, they can go unnoticed and are often unexpected. The alert about the exercise went out late last week, yet Joint Base Charleston was unaware of the interference happening in their own backyard when first asked about it by The Post and Courier.

Officials later issued a statement.

“GPS interference testing is scheduled to occur at Joint Base Charleston," said Lt. Samuel Swanson, a base spokesman. "This activity has been coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure proper notification of local aircraft pilots."

Last week, a group of Navy ships, dubbed Carrier Strike Group 4, announced an exercise along the Southeast coast that would jam navigation systems. Area airports from Summerville to Mount Pleasant were unaware of the FAA's notification.

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association, a national nonprofit organized for aviators, has routinely expressed concern over these types of exercises and have said they receive "hundreds of reports" when they happen.

Rune Duke, the nonprofit’s senior director of government affairs, said the notices usually come out of the blue for pilots.

"You don't know when they're going to happen, and they happen so frequently that sometimes they go unnoticed by pilots," Duke said. "The frequency of aircraft losing GPS signal is increasing, and the military's mission is expanding, which is why we're seeing more of this. That's more aircraft that can be interfered with."

Nearly 500 of these military training exercises have impacted GPS signals between 2012 and 2018, according to a report from Radio Technical Commission for Aeronautics.

"In one example, an aircraft lost navigation capability and did not regain it until after landing," an AOPA blog post said. "Other reports have highlighted aircraft veering off course and heading toward active military airspace — and the wide range of reports makes it clear that interference affects aircraft differently."

Scheduled testing will not affect drivers using GPS navigation, according to Joint Base Charleston. There have not been interferences at the Charleston International Airport so far. The exercise is scheduled to run through Friday.