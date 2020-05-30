You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Backup Air Force One lands in Charleston before Trump's Florida SpaceX launch visit

  • Updated
Trump rally AW25.jpg
Buy Now

Air Force One lands before a rally in North Charleston on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/ Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

It's a bird. It's a plane. Is it ... Air Force One?

A plane with the presidential seal landed at the Charleston Air Force Base on Saturday, and onlookers may have been surprised to see the jet because President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had already landed in Orlando, Fla., earlier that afternoon.

The plane that landed in Charleston was a backup, an air base spokesman said. It was a Boeing VC-25, the same plane used by the president or vice president. It's one of several duplicate planes used by the White House. 

Air Force One or Air Force Two is a call sign-used for any aircraft the commander-in-chief or vice president is on. During public appearances, backup planes are often sent to nearby Air Force bases in case of mechanical issues or emergencies. 

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter

Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday.


The plane arrived a little after 2 p.m. in Charleston, a spokesman said. 

Trump and Pence were in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday to watch SpaceX and NASA launch astronauts to the International Space Station. The launch is happening nearly 400 miles from the Holy City.

Air Force Two landed in Charleston on Feb. 13 when Pence spoke to cadets at The Citadel military college. Air Force One was last at the base in North Charleston on Feb. 28 when Trump rallied a day ahead of the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary. 

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Tags

Thomas Novelly reports on the military community across South Carolina. He also covers growth and development in Berkeley County. Previously, he wrote for the Courier Journal in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News