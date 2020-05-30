Backup Air Force One lands in Charleston before Trump's Florida SpaceX launch visit

It's a bird. It's a plane. Is it ... Air Force One?

A plane with the presidential seal landed at the Charleston Air Force Base on Saturday, and onlookers may have been surprised to see the jet because President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence had already landed in Orlando, Fla., earlier that afternoon.

The plane that landed in Charleston was a backup, an air base spokesman said. It was a Boeing VC-25, the same plane used by the president or vice president. It's one of several duplicate planes used by the White House.

Air Force One is with the president is in Florida, but its backup - the only other VC-25 - is at Joint Base Charleston. Landed earlier this afternoon pic.twitter.com/7JCaIdkqHS — Thad Moore (@thadmoore) May 30, 2020

Air Force One or Air Force Two is a call sign-used for any aircraft the commander-in-chief or vice president is on. During public appearances, backup planes are often sent to nearby Air Force bases in case of mechanical issues or emergencies.

The plane arrived a little after 2 p.m. in Charleston, a spokesman said.

Trump and Pence were in Cape Canaveral, Fla., on Saturday to watch SpaceX and NASA launch astronauts to the International Space Station. The launch is happening nearly 400 miles from the Holy City.

Air Force Two landed in Charleston on Feb. 13 when Pence spoke to cadets at The Citadel military college. Air Force One was last at the base in North Charleston on Feb. 28 when Trump rallied a day ahead of the South Carolina Democratic presidential primary.