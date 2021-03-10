Army ship named for Robert Smalls will arrive in Charleston on March 15 due to delay

An Army ship named for Black Civil War hero Robert Smalls will arrive in Charleston later than expected after the vessel made a necessary pit stop in Virginia Beach.

The Maj. Gen. Robert Smalls (LSV-8), named for an enslaved man who became a Civil War hero and congressman, was originally scheduled to arrive in the Holy City between March 10 and March 11.

Maj. Oliver Schuster, an Army spokesman, said the ship is now scheduled to sail under the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge around 9 a.m. March 15.

Sign up for our SC Military Digest newsletter Get exclusive military reporting, updates from Palmetto State bases, headlines from around the globe and more delivered to your inbox each Tuesday. Email

Sign up!

The Smalls is the first Army watercraft to be named after an African American, according to the Army.

During the Civil War, Smalls and a group of other enslaved people stole a cotton steamer and sailed it out of Charleston Harbor to Union forces. He later represented South Carolina in Congress.

Additionally, the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, the tall ship Eagle, is scheduled to arrive at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal, 196 Concord St., on March 12 and will stay until March 14.