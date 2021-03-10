You are the owner of this article.
Army ship named for Robert Smalls will arrive in Charleston on March 15 due to delay

  • Updated
Maj. Gen. Robert Smalls Makes Port in Kuwait

The Maj. Gen. Robert Smalls (LSV-8) on April 21, 2020. The vessel is the first one in the Army's fleet to be named after an African American citizen and former slave. File/Spc. Stephanie Moon/U.S. Army/Provided

 Spc. Stephanie Moon

An Army ship named for Black Civil War hero Robert Smalls will arrive in Charleston later than expected after the vessel made a necessary pit stop in Virginia Beach. 

The Maj. Gen. Robert Smalls (LSV-8), named for an enslaved man who became a Civil War hero and congressman, was originally scheduled to arrive in the Holy City between March 10 and March 11. 

Maj. Oliver Schuster, an Army spokesman, said the ship is now scheduled to sail under the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge around 9 a.m. March 15. 

The Smalls is the first Army watercraft to be named after an African American, according to the Army. 

During the Civil War, Smalls and a group of other enslaved people stole a cotton steamer and sailed it out of Charleston Harbor to Union forces. He later represented South Carolina in Congress. 

Additionally, the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, the tall ship Eagle, is scheduled to arrive at the Charleston Cruise Ship Terminal, 196 Concord St., on March 12 and will stay until March 14. 

Reach Thomas Novelly at 843-937-5713. Follow him @TomNovelly on Twitter. 

Thomas Novelly is a political reporter based in Charleston. He also covers the military community and veterans throughout South Carolina. Previously, he wrote for the Courier Journal in Kentucky. He is a fan of Southern rock, bourbon and horse racing.

