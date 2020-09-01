All of the Army's chaplains are trained at Fort Jackson, but finding recruits isn't easy

Fort Jackson is known for training young men and women how to prepare, fight and deploy for battle as Army soldiers.

Preparing them spiritually, mentally and emotionally for what they will experience is another task — a mission meant for chaplains.

That's what Fort Jackson does, too.

Since 1995, ministers, faith leaders and clergy for the entire branch are trained how to be religious warriors at Fort Jackson's U.S. Army Chaplain Center and School at the base near Columbia.

The center has prepared thousands of men and women to offer advice and guidance on "religion, morals, morale and the right of free exercise and religion," the school's website says.

Chaplain Bryan J. Walker, an Army colonel and the commandant of the school, said they call it "the heart and home" of the Army.

Learning how to best serve the hearts and minds of soldiers is no easy task. Men and women in uniform have seen a steady increase in depression, suicide and other mental illnesses over the last five years, a toll of two wars.

In 2018, which is the latest year Department of Defense data is available, the suicide rate for active-duty service members was 24.8 deaths per 100,000. The number is similar to that of the overall U.S. population, but is especially alarming to the Pentagon.

“Although the suicide rate among most of our military populations is comparable to civilian rates, this is hardly comforting, and our numbers are not moving in the right direction,” Elizabeth Van Winkle, the Pentagon’s executive director of force resiliency, said of the study.

On average, 22 veterans die by suicide every day.

As the branch continues to grow, chaplains have to become more progressive, diverse and find more people suited or right for the job.

Finding a home

Chaplains have been part of the Armed Forces since the military was established on July 29, 1775. During the American Revolution, the Continental Congress authorized one chaplain for each regiment of the Army, with pay equaling that of a captain.

The U.S. Army's first Chaplain School was opened in 1918 at Fort Monroe, Va. After several base closures in the 20th century, the school eventually arrived at Fort Jackson in 1995.

By the 2000s, the Department of Defense made plans for a single consolidated chaplain religious training program for all the branches. A Base Realignment and Closure mandate directed that the Naval Chaplains School in Rhode Island and the Air Force Chaplain Service Institute in Alabama would move to South Carolina. By 2010, all of the major branches had made the Palmetto State their home for ministry.

But the creation of an all-inclusive chaplain campus was short-lived. The Air Force pulled its school from Fort Jackson in February 2017, and the Navy followed in 2018. The branches returned to their original states in an effort to keep their unique military identities.

“We’re returning to our Navy roots,” Cmdr. Nathan Solomon, the Navy chaplain school’s executive officer, told newspapers at the time. The chaplains “will have a deeper indoctrination in the Navy culture from the very beginning.“

The loss of the schools was a hit to South Carolina's military-focused economy, but it gave the Army a chance to focus on how to best train its men.

Learning the ropes

When it was founded in the early 20th century, Army chaplain training consisted of a five-week course consisting of military law, international law, Army regulations, service customs, first-aid, hygiene and horsemanship.

In a little more than 100 years, the training has changed significantly, and it has broadened from being primarily focused on the Christian faith to supporting other religions. Rabbis, imams and Sikh spiritual leaders all are among the ranks of chaplains.

Today, some 1,400 active duty Army chaplains, along with 1,200 in the reserves, administer to soldiers and their families. They represent major faith groups: Catholic, Protestant, Jewish, Muslim and Buddhist, and over 120 denominations.

The requirements to serve have also become more strict. Candidates can't be older than 42 by the date of their commission into the Army and they have to complete their basic theological education for their denomination or faith tradition. They must also be ordained and endorsed by their denomination or faith tradition to serve in the military.

Chaplains serve as the main psychological and emotional comfort for soldiers on the front lines and back home. They're considered effective because "religious behaviors and spiritual beliefs have been shown to contribute to improvements in coping with illness as well as positive health outcomes and because combat and traumatic experiences can lead to moral and personal conflict," according to a military medicine study.

Maj. Rob Belton, a chaplain and the instructor for world religions and religious advisement at the Fort Jackson school, said the program recruits religious clergy from all over. While there is not one specific trait that makes for a good chaplain, he said dedication stands out the most.

"A good chaplain is someone who is committed as a religious leader in their faith tradition," Belton said.

Chaplains train with soldiers. And while they don’t carry rifles, they do deploy to war zones. They're expected to minister to the needs of all service members, not just the ones who worship in the chaplain's denomination.

Helping soldiers and their families cope with deployments, loss, change and stress is part of the job. But all of those same aspects can weigh heavy on some military chaplains.

Chaplain and Lt. Col. Shareen "Pinkie" Fischer has served for 15 years and has been on six deployments. She said it doesn't get easier.

"We struggle, too," she said. "We're away from our families, and we're trying to push through like the soldiers are."

Becoming diverse

As the Army has become more diverse and progressive, chaplains have had to catch up.

Roman Catholic chaplains were added in the Mexican War, and Jewish and African American chaplains during the Civil War. In January 1979, the Army commissioned its first female chaplain.

While the vast majority of chaplains represent Christian denominations, the armed services commissioned its first Buddhist chaplain in 2004 and the first Hindu chaplain in 2011.

There is a shortage of chaplains, especially in non-Christian faiths and women, since many denominations will not allow women to serve as religious leaders.

Walker said the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult to do in-person recruiting, but they've transitioned to the internet in hopes of finding people.

At the beginning of 2020, Lernes Hebert, the deputy assistant defense secretary for military personnel policy, spoke with chaplains at the Pentagon to address the hurdles of finding the right men and women for the job.

"You as a recruiter have to get through all that, have to be able to articulate in a meaningful way to the chaplain candidates what military service is truly about," Lernes said.

"It's about caring for their brothers and sisters, it's about caring for individuals who have dedicated themselves to public service, and sacrificing things the American people typically don't fully appreciate," he said.