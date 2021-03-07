A year ago, SC military bases began to fight COVID. Now, they must combat vaccine rumors.

COLUMBIA — Base leaders knew it was just a matter of when the coronavirus would arrive among the ranks at Fort Jackson.

The Army's largest center for basic training, which funnels 45,000 recruits in from across the country each year, saw its first COVID-19 cases just before April last year.

Within days, it began to spread.

Soon, the base was locked down to outside visitors. The boot camp schedule was temporarily paused. Graduation ceremonies became virtual and masks are now standard issue for soldiers.

Since then, Fort Jackson and the state's other major bases have adapted and learned how to cope with COVID-19. Vaccines are readily available to the U.S. military through the Department of Defense.

But there's also a snafu: Because the vaccine was created under an emergency mandate, and doesn't yet have full Food and Drug Administration licensure, it is not mandatory.

As a result, some service members across the nation, including those in South Carolina, are declining to get the treatment for a variety of reasons. It's become the latest challenge on the state's military bases which have to combat misinformation spreading among service members and advertise the benefits of the vaccine.

It's needed by all, the Pentagon preaches, so the military can continue to operate without the fear of another outbreak.

How widespread the refusals are is uncertain. The Department of Defense has been hesitant to provide consistent data on how many service members are choosing not to get vaccinated and officials don't break down the data state by state.

During a House Armed Services Committee hearing last month on the Pentagon’s coronavirus response, officials said about 33 percent of service members have declined voluntary vaccines. On March 1, officials announced 1,144,697 shots had been administered out of 1,275,925 doses delivered across the military, showing positive signs of more vaccinations.

The Pentagon created a website to directly address rumors spread online, such as "U.S. service members visiting China were the source of the coronavirus outbreak" and "COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for service members as soon as they are made available, effectively using our military as 'guinea pigs.'"

It rests upon base leaders at places like Fort Jackson, Shaw Air Force Base, Joint Base Charleston and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island to help broadcast the Pentagon's message so everyone at their installations can volunteer to get vaccinated.

Col. Tara Hall, commander of Fort Jackson's Moncrief Army Health Clinic, has heard a variety of reasons why some soldiers don't want to get the vaccine. She said it's her job to help guide them to make an informed decision.

"The myths that are causing hesitation in the general public are the same things that we're combating here," Hall told The Post and Courier.

"It's not just that we're telling them the right information, but giving them the tools to do their own research on reputable sites like the CDC and the FDA so that they get the most current evidence based on information. Not just what we're telling them," she added.

Mackenzie Eaglen, a research fellow who specializes in military policy at the nonprofit American Enterprise Institute in Washington, said trends mostly follow what experts are seeing as the public receives the vaccine. Younger adults aren't as likely to die from the virus and aren't rushing to get doses.

Eaglen said if the Department of Defense could mandate the vaccine they likely would, to make sure military operations are uninhibited.

"In particular, it's the young service members that are turning it down," she said. "And that tracks with Americans broadly. Young people, so 18 to 24, is the bracket that's turning it down at a higher rate. I would think that the department leadership right now is thinking of everything they can do short of mandating a vaccine to encourage higher numbers."

Fort Jackson has tried to build trust in the vaccine through a variety of methods. They hold bi-weekly virtual town halls, where soldiers on base can hear from commanders, officers and health experts that address rumors and misinformation about getting the shot.

Hall said the staff also produces "Mythbuster-style" interviews that they promote on social media to help encourage skeptics to get vaccinated.

Other military bases are taking similar approaches throughout the state.

At Shaw Air Force Base, service members have shared why they chose to get vaccinated in a series of Facebook posts as a way to encourage their comrades to get the shot.

"I work with high-risk patients everyday, I didn't want to be responsible for them contracting the virus," Sgt. Jake Spencer, a medical tech at Shaw, said in a Facebook post.

So far, the messaging appears to have been successful. A spokeswoman for the Sumter base said they've administered all 3,400 does of the vaccine received.

Notably, recruits at Parris Island or trainees at Fort Jackson are not given the vaccine while going through boot camp.

Currently, the Department of Defense is doing a phased-in vaccination approach that mirrors what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are suggesting nationwide. Vulnerable service members and mission-essential personnel are some of the first to receive shots.

While it will be some time before the vaccine becomes mandatory, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby said the secretary of defense hopes service members choose to get the treatment.

"What he wants service members to remember is that it's a decision you're making also for your teammates and for your unit readiness," Kirby said.