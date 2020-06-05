2 SC National Guardsmen hurt after lightning strike near White House during D.C. protests

WASHINGTON — Two S.C. National Guardsmen were rushed to a hospital early Friday when lightning struck where the soldiers were assigned to protest-monitoring duty across from the White House.

Both were reported in stable condition.

They had been deployed to Lafayette Square, just outside the formal White House grounds.

Two Guardsmen "were in close proximity of a lightning strike," Capt. Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman with the S.C. National Guard, said in a statement. "They were transported to the hospital to address any injuries and are currently in stable condition."

The two injured guardsmen will remain at the hospital for 24 hours for observation.

Their names were not released to protect their privacy while they are still in the hospital, the spokeswoman said.

Units from the South Carolina contingent were inside the White House perimeter near Lafayette Square around 7 p.m. Thursday. Demonstrators were gathered at the intersection of H Street and 16th Street NW outside of the park.

The protesters were chanting and shaking the fences to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Around 8 p.m., the South Carolina soldiers were taken inside the Old Executive Office Building, also next to the White House, as rain began to fall and concerns of lightning strikes grew.

Inside the Old Executive Building, soldiers dried off and opened MREs. Protesters remained outside in the rain and continued chants of "Black Lives Matter," "Hands up, don't shoot" and "I can't breath" the last being a reference to Floyd's death captured on camera.

Around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the guard soldiers returned to Lafayette Square within the secure perimeter. They were set to be in position until 2 a.m.

But shortly after midnight, lightning struck inside Lafayette Square, according to an official with D.C. Fire and Emergency Services.

Nearly 500 soldiers from South Carolina have filed into the nation’s capital at the request of President Donald Trump and on the orders of Gov. Henry McMaster to fill the streets as a way to deter protests.

In the days since they’ve arrived, the S.C. National Guard has faced little confrontation with demonstrators.

Friday's hospitalizations mark the only serious injuries the unit has faced.

Check back with this developing story.