Memos and distinctions

Kenya Dunn, CEO of The Power Filled Woman, has been elected to the Tri-County Cradle to Career Collaborative board of directors for a three-year term.
Barbara J. Wagner, a member attorney at Barnwell Whaley, has been was elected to the Charleston County Bar's executive committee.
Heath Johnson, a wealth management adviser with Northwestern Mutual–Charleston, has obtained the Wealth Management Certified Professional designation from the American College of Financial Services.
State Farm Insurance has opened an office at 100 O’Malley Drive, Summerville. Jennifer Hoppe is the agent.
Dr. Peter Zwerner, a professor of Medicine and the chief medical officer of the Medical University of South Carolina Physician Practice, has joined the clinical advisory board of Knowledge Capital Group.
Babak Bryan and Deborah Way have joined the board of directors of East Cooper Habitat for Humanity. Bryan is a Sullivan's Island-based architect. Way is operations manager for Structures Building Co.
Saint Leo University has relocated its Charleston-area education center to 201 Sigma Drive, Summerville.
Charleston Nephrology and Coastal Carolina Nephrology have merged. The combined practice now operates as Charleston Nephrology Associates.