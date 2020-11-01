Memos and distinctions

David Kent, broker and owner with The Real Buyer’s Agent in Mount Pleasant, has been named chair of the National Association of Realtors 2021 RPAC Federal Disbursement Committee.
John B. Beauston, co-founder and managing partner of Moore Beauston & Woodham, has been appointed to the Americas board of BKR International, a global accounting trade association, for three two-year terms.
Georgette "Gigi" Smith, associate provost for education innovation and student life and a professor of nursing at the Medical University of South Carolina, has been appointed to the Hartwick College board of trustees.
Carrie Cobb, vice president and head of data intelligence at Blackbaud Inc., has been named co-chair of the Giving USA Foundation Advisory Council on Methodology.
Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer, Dr. Natalie Hammond and Dr. Rex Morgan have joined East Cooper Medical Center's governing board.
Call Experts of Charleston has been named the recipient of the 2020 Award of Excellence from the Association of TeleServices International.
Lindsey Halter, John Kincaid and Cameron Yost of Lee & Associates have obtained the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute.
Matt Sloan, president of Daniel Island-based DI Development Co., was named the recipient of the Patron Award from the South Carolina chapter of the American Institute of Architects for advocacy in architectural design excellence.
James Brock of Twin Rivers Capital LLC has obtained the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation from the CCIM Institute.
Michelle Kelley has been named supervisory committee chair at South Carolina Federal Credit Union. Matthew Alexander has been appointed as vice chair.
Bert G. “Skip” Utsey, an attorney with with Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth and Detrick in Charleston, has been elected president-elect of the South Carolina Association of Justice.
Dr. Lawrence S. Olanoff, special adviser to the president for corporate relations at the Medical University of South Carolina, has been appointed as an independent member of its board of directors at Ichnos Sciences Inc.