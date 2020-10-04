Memos and distinctions

James E. Clark, president of South Carolina State University, has been elected chair of the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium’s board of directors for a one-year term.
Suzanne Detar, publisher of The Daniel Island News, has been elected president of the S.C. Press Association for 2020. She succeeded P.J. Browning, publisher of The Post and Courier.
Bryan Stange, director of business development for Mashburn Construction, has been named to the board of directors of Beautiful Gate Center, a learning center for children with developmental disabilities and autism.
Catherine Meehan, an attorney with the Steinberg Law Firm, has joined the MUSC College of Nursing board of directors for a three-year term.
Stephen P. Groves Sr., an attorney in the Charleston office of Butler Snow LLP, has been elected as a fellow in the American College of Coverage Counsel.
Tiffany Norton, public information officer for Dorchester County, has been named 2020 Communicator of the Year by the National Association of Government Communicators.
Andrew Gowdown, a partner with the law firm of Rosen Hagood, has joined the board of directors of the Brain Injury Association of South Carolina.