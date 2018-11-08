The trick at Melfi’s is to get as much fun out of the restaurant as its owners put into it, furnishing the bar with a machine to shake Negronis and putting buttermilk ranch on a Roman-style pie. Fortunately, that’s a relatively easy task in this long-awaited Italian restaurant, featuring a dining room that’s equal parts ebullient and nostalgic. As for the food, many of the full-sized entrees that have gone out of style at more precious places are winners, including an $88 steak Florentine that could anchor a pizza feast for four: Just add a few orders of vitello tonnato at the outset, and cannoli at the end. Sounds like fun, right? To see the full review, go to https://bit.ly/2P5ljmk.