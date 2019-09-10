LOCAL: Some community government listings on Page A3 Monday have been postponed, were printed in error or updated information was received.

  • The St. John’s Fire District Monthly Commission for Monday has been postponed to 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
  • The Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday in Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane.
  • The Folly Beach City Council work session meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., followed by the council regular meeting at 7 p.m. 
  • The City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review's meetings for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.
