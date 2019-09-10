LOCAL: Some community government listings on Page A3 Monday have been postponed, were printed in error or updated information was received.
- The St. John’s Fire District Monthly Commission for Monday has been postponed to 6 p.m. Sept. 16.
- The Mount Pleasant Town Council meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday Council Chambers, First Floor, Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex, 100 Ann Edwards Lane.
- The Folly Beach City Council work session meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Folly Beach City Hall, 21 Center St., followed by the council regular meeting at 7 p.m.
- The City of Charleston Board of Architectural Review's meetings for Wednesday and Thursday have been canceled.