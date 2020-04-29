Measure of future home sales falls sharply; Boeing rival Airbus reports a big loss

Pending home sales sank in March
BALTIMORE — U.S. home sales showed signs of collapsing in March, as the number of contract signs plunged sharply because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its pending home sales index, which measures signed buyer contracts, plummeted a seasonally adjusted 20.8 percent in March from the prior month to a reading of 88.2. That is the lowest level since May 2011, when the housing market was still dealing with foreclosures and crashing prices from the Great Recession. Pending sales have fallen 16.3 percent from a year ago.
The economic shutdown resulting from COVID-19 has hit real estate hard. Sales listings were already tumbling, but would-be buyers are now also coping with a rattled stock market and an uncertain job outlook as 26 million people have filed for unemployment aid in the past five weeks. Still, the industry expects sales to begin recovering once the outbreak subsides because mortgage rates have been historically low.
Airbus: Aviation crisis at 'early stage'
PARIS — Airbus says the aviation industry's unprecedented troubles are just beginning.
The European manufacturing giant reported $515 million in losses in the first quarter, put thousands of workers on furlough and sought billions in loans to survive the coronavirus crisis. And its CEO said Wednesday it's still at an "early stage."
Even after virus-related travel restrictions eventually ease, Guillaume Faury acknowledged it will take a long time to persuade customers to get back on planes. Just how long, he can't predict.
"We are in the gravest crisis the aerospace industry has ever known," Faury said. "Now we need to work as an industry to restore passenger confidence in air travel as we learn to coexist with this pandemic."
Images shared online of packed planes and maskless, elbow-to-elbow passengers on U.S. flights, despite virus protection guidelines, have worried travelers and airline unions alike. International travel restrictions, meanwhile, have grounded thousands of planes worldwide.
Airbus was unable to deliver 60 planned planes in the quarter because of virus-related problems, and said the second quarter looks similarly rough. Customers are asking for delays, which Faury called "the biggest issue we are managing at the moment."
Banks say SBA loan process better
NEW YORK — Banks are reporting a little more success in getting small business owners' applications for coronavirus relief loans into government processing systems.
Bank industry groups said Wednesday that changes the Small Business Administration made in its procedures apparently are helping lenders trying to submit thousands of applications for $310 billion in loans.
While banks were frustrated during the first two days of applications for the current round of coronoavirus relief loans, the SBA said late Tuesday it had approved nearly 476,000 loans totaling more than $52 billion. Banks have thousands more loans to submit, and many owners are still applying for the relief.
Facebook's revenue 'slows' to 18%
OAKLAND, Calif. — Facebook on Tuesday reported its slowest quarterly growth as a public company, pressured by a global slowdown in the digital advertising market due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The social network said it's feeling the squeeze from the pandemic but expects to weather it with modest long-term effects.
Facebook said it earned $4.9 billion, or $1.71 per share, in the January-March quarter. That's more than double the $2.43, or 85 cents per share, it reported in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue rose 18 percent to $17.74 billion from $15.08 billion.
Facebook's stock shot up more than 7 percent in after-hours trading after the results came out.
Daimler: Shift to e-cars not negotiable
FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany's Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz luxury cars, made only a small profit in the first quarter of 2020 as the company shut down factories and shifted into cash preservation and cost management mode during the coronavirus crisis.
The company's CEO said Wednesday the Stuttgart-based automaker was now engaging in a gradual re-start of production — and would continue its investment in electric cars and digitalization. He called the shift to new technologies "non-negotiable" despite the severe disruption from the virus outbreak.
CEO Ola Kallenius said that "now we have started with a gradual ramp-up of our production."
"At the same time," he said, "we are continuing to invest in key technologies, including electrification and digitalization. They are non-negotiable elements of our future."
Damiler's operations include the Mercedes-Benz Vans factory in North Charleston
VW sales, profits plunge during crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen Geroup saw car sales and operating profit plunge in the first quarter as the coronavirus outbreak closed dealerships and halted production. But the company said it had strong cash reserves and aimed to make a profit for the full year.
Global sales fell 23 percent to 2 million vehicles in the first three months of the year, from 2.6 million in the year-earlier quarter, the company said Wednesday. Operating earnings excluding financial items such as interest and taxes shrank by 81 percent.
The company said Wednesday that despite the disruption from the virus it remained financially strong with what it termed a "robust" cash pile of 17.8 billion euros ($19 billion). Sales revenue fell by 8.3%.
Finance chief Frank Witter said "the global COVID-19 pandemic substantially impacted our business in the first quarter. We've taken numerous countermeasures to cut costs and ensure liquidity and we continue to be robustly positioned financially. The Volkswagen Group is steering through this unprecedented crisis with focus and determination."
The quarter was marked by the shutdown of the company's plants due to the virus outbreak. Production has restarted in China and is being brought back online in Europe. Auto dealerships have reopened in major markets China and Germany.
VW said the group as a whole would make an operating profit for the year but that earnings would be "severely below" last year's. Besides Volkswagen, the company brands include Audi, Porsche, SEAT, Skoda and Lamborghini.
Amazon added to US' 'notorious' list
WASHINGTON — The United States for the first time added five of Amazon's overseas operations to its list of "notorious markets'' where pirated goods are sold. The e-commerce giant dismissed the move as part of the Trump administration's "personal vendetta'' against it.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Wednesday added the Amazon.com Inc. domains in Canada, France, Germany, India and the United Kingdom to its annual blacklist.
USTR cited complaints from U.S. businesses that consumers can't easily tell who is selling items on the Amazon platforms and that the e-commerce company's procedures for removing counterfeit goods "can be lengthy and burdensome.''
Amazon fired back with a statement Wednesday: ". This purely political act is another example of the administration using the U.S. government to advance a personal vendetta against Amazon.'' The Seattle-based company said it has taken aggressive steps to combat counterfeiting.
President Donald Trump has clashed repeatedly with Amazon. The company's founder, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post, which has written critical stories about Trump and his business dealings.