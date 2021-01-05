McMaster: SC workers eligible for vaccine need to sign up or 'go to the back of the line'

COLUMBIA — Gov. Henry McMaster issued a deadline Tuesday to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination process: South Carolinians currently eligible for a shot need to sign up by Jan. 15 or give up their spot in line.
The Republican governor said he, like many lawmakers, is frustrated by how slowly the doses that began arriving in South Carolina in mid-December are being doled out.
The state remains in Phase 1A, which focuses on vaccinating front-line medical workers, paramedics, and nursing home residents. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is available only in hospitals for those eligible in health care, law enforcement and emergency services.
But as of Monday, just one third of the shipments to hospitals had been given.
"I am as frustrated as everybody else at the pace of the vaccine," McMaster said. "We are determined to eliminate the bottleneck slowing this down."
For anyone eligible in Phase 1A who hasn't either gotten a shot or made an appointment to get one in the next 10 days, "you'll have to go the back of the line," he said. "It's like boarding an airplane."
Legislators have become increasingly vocal in criticizing the slow rollout, and have called on McMaster to take charge and change the rules laid out by the state's public health agency. Some have asked him to expand eligibility immediately.
Reasons for the bottleneck include confusion over who's eligible when, McMaster said.
"These categories will be clarified and broadened," he said.
And if the deadline doesn't speed things up tremendously, he promised to make additional changes.
While the federal government has issued guidelines, how the vaccines are distributed is ultimately up to governors.
"I can change the rules and do whatever's necessary to get the vaccination to the people," McMaster said. "It is not moving fast enough for the people of our state."
This is a developing story. Check back for details.