McDonald's sues ousted CEO to claw back severance, says he lied; job postings report shows hiring slowing

McDonald's sues CEO who was ousted
CHICAGO — McDonald's says it's suing Stephen Easterbrook, the CEO it ousted last year over an inappropriate relationship with an employee, alleging Monday that he covered up relationships with other employees and destroyed evidence.
McDonald's fired Easterbrook in November after he acknowledged exchanging videos and text messages with an employee. Easterbrook told the company that there were no other similar instances.
Based on what the company knew at the time, McDonald's board approved a separation agreement "without cause" that allowed Easterbrook to keep around $40 million in stock-based benefits plus 26 weeks of pay, amounting to compensation of about $670,000.
McDonald's says in a lawsuit that it has since become aware of sexual relationships between Easterbrook and three other employees prior to his termination. The company said Monday that Easterbrook removed evidence of those relationships from his cell phone, preventing investigators from learning about them prior to his firing.
In a lawsuit, McDonald's said it would not have terminated Easterbrook without cause if it had known of the additional relationships. It is attempting to block Easterbrook from exercising his stock options and said it will seek compensatory damages.
More jobs posted but hiring pulls back
WASHINGTON — U.S. employers advertised more jobs in June compared with the previous month, but overall hiring fell, painting a mixed picture of the job market.
The number of jobs posted on the last day in June jumped 9.6 percent to 5.9 million, the Labor Department said Monday, a solid gain but still below the pre-pandemic level of about 7 million. And employers hired 6.7 million people in June, down from 7.2 million in May, a record high.
The figures suggest that restaurants, bars, retail shops, and entertainment venues — businesses that were subject to shutdown orders in April — continued to bring back workers at a healthy pace. Job openings in those industries also rose.
But outside those categories, employers remain reluctant to bring on new workers, a trend that could weigh on the economy in the coming months. Hiring slowed sharply in manufacturing, construction, and health care services in June.
The number of people quitting their jobs, meanwhile, rose by one-quarter to nearly 2.6 million, a huge gain that is unusual in the depths of the recession, when workers typically try to hold onto their jobs. Many workers may be reluctant to remain in jobs that they believe put their health at risk. Economists also worry that many women and men are quitting jobs to look after children, a trend that could also hold back job growth.
Marriott sales skid; China travel recovering
NEW YORK — Marriott has reopened 91 percent of its hotels globally as business travel reemerges in China and worldwide occupancy climbed to 34 percent after tumbling to 11 percent in April.
The company reported quarterly profits on Monday that fell far short of expectations.
In China, where business travel and even some group events resumed, occupancy levels reached 60 percent, about 10 percent lower than the same period last year, Marriott said.
"The improvement we have seen in greater China exemplifies the resilience of travel demand once there is a view that the virus is under control and travel restrictions have eased," CEO Arne Sorenson said.
Marriott had a net loss of $234 million for the second quarter after a $232 million profit in the April-June period last year. Adjusted for one-time items, Marriott lost 64 cents per share, far worse than the loss of 41 cents that Wall Street had expected, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue plunged 72 perent to $1.5 billion, just shy of projections.
Traffic down, gun seizures up at airports
DALLAS — Air travel is down sharply during the pandemic, but airport screeners are finding guns at a much higher rate. And about 80 percent of those guns are loaded.
The Transportation Security Administration appealed Monday for travelers to pay attention the restrictions on traveling with guns. They are allowed in checked bags if unloaded and in a locked case, but they’re prohibited in carry-on bags. There are federal civil penalties, but criminal charges are usually left to local authorities.
The TSA voiced concern about guns in bags just as U.S. air travel topped 800,000 on Sunday, the highest number of people going through airport checkpoints since March 17. That’s still down 69 percent from a year ago.
Foot Locker rides pent up demand, virus aid
NEW YORK — Foot Locker expects to turn a second-quarter profit thanks in part to aid sent to Americans to help during the pandemic.
The announcement caught Wall Street, which had expected big losses from the retailer, by surprise Monday. Shares jumped 6 percent.
Footlocker Inc. reports earnings next week.
The company said the pent up demand and checks from the U.S. helped push comparable-store sales up by about 18 percent in the second quarter. Industry analysts had been projecting a 9.1 percent decline, according to a survey by FactSet.
The company now expects to report a per-share adjusted profit between 66 and 70 cents. Wall Street had been projecting a loss of 16 cents.
"As we continued to reopen stores throughout the quarter, we saw a strong customer response to our assortments, which we believe was aided by pent-up demand and the effect of fiscal stimulus," said CEO Richard Johnson said. "This fueled our in-store sales and also drove continued momentum across our digital channels."