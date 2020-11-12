Masters photos Nov 12, 2020 Nov 12, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 11 Bryson DeChambeau comes out of the bushes after looking for his ball on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters. AP Photo/Chris Carlson Rory McIlroy tees off on the second hole during the first round of the Masters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Scottie Scheffler and caddie Scotty Macguinness discuss their next shot during the first round of the Masters. Hunter Martin/Augusta National Erik van Rooyen hits out of the rough on the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters. AP Photo/David J. Phillip Webb Simpson, right, fist pumps Hideki Matsuyama on the ninth hole after their first round of the Masters. AP Photo/Matt Slocum Buy Now Lee Westwood watches his shot from the pine straw on the 13th hole during the first round of the Masters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Tiger Woods watches his second shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Masters. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Max Homa waits to play on the 16th hole during the first round of the Masters. AP Photo/Matt Slocum Larry Mize splashes out of a bunker on the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters. AP Photo/Matt Slocum Jack Nicklaus, left, and Gary Player speak to members of the media prior to the first round of the Masters. Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on No. 9 during the first round of the Masters. Hunter Martin/Augusta National Subscribe today for $2.98 / week Today's Top Headlines McMaster emergency orders legal, judge rules in lawsuit filed by Spartanburg restaurant Richland Two students say district 'ignoring our voices' in denying teacher accommodations 2 European-style hotspots in downtown Charleston on brink of ending months-long closures Ballet dancer who founded Charleston company arrested in shooting death of husband 4 more Columbia-area Bi-Lo groceries will switch to Food Lion next year Myrtle Beach High School student dies, autopsy to be completed, coroner says SC plastics packager opens new site with environment in mind Powerful senator calls for Santee Cooper chairman's resignation after debt deal Man arrested for swimming naked in pond at West Ashley elementary school Ladson shopping center being redeveloped; new retailer to open in downtown Charleston