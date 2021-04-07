Masters photo page Apr 7, 2021 Apr 7, 2021 Updated 21 min ago 1 of 8 Bryson DeChambeau reacts to skipping his ball across the pond to the 16th green. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Defending Masters champion Dustin Johnson, right, and Matt Kuchar look over a shot on the second hole. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Georgia Tech golfers Tyler Strafaci, left, and Stewart Cink walk to the fourth green. Strafaci won the Palmetto Amateur last summer. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Jordan Spieth runs across the tributary to Rae's Creek to the 13th green. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP Sungjae Im and Harris English walk the No. 6 fairway. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club) Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson tees off on the 1th hole. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club) Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Dylan Frittelli plays his approach on hole No. 13. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club) Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Max Homa tees off on No. 14. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club) Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Today's Top Headlines Donor Darla Moore writes off USC after it fails to acknowledge her mother's death Exhausted Charleston area restaurant workers bear the brunt of hospitality staffing crisis Charleston furniture store moving out of shopping center after paying $4.2M for new site Vivian Howard's hotly anticipated downtown Charleston restaurant announces opening date Graham says Democrats' voting rights bill 'should scare everybody in South Carolina' Name of new North Charleston brewery raises ire of Low Tide, suing to defend its trademark SC coronavirus live updates: Nearly half of new infections in US are in 5 states Gov. McMaster to pick Charleston Republican Peter McCoy to lead Santee Cooper Nearly half of new US virus infections are in just 5 states COMET director John Andoh resigns as head of Midlands bus system