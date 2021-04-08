Masters photo page Apr 8, 2021 Apr 8, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago 1 of 9 Hudson Swafford splashes out of a bunker on the 12th hole. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club) Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Representatives of Paine College attend the first tee ceremony. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club) Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Patrick Reed searches for his ball on the 13th hole. (Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club) Courtesy of Augusta National Golf Club Matthew Wolff flips his putter after missing a putt on the eighth green. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) AP Photo/Matt Slocum Bryson DeChambeau chips to the green on the second hole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo/Gregory Bull Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits from the fairway on the 14th hole. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Brooks Koepka crouches to line up a putt on the 14th green. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Jordan Spieth hits out of a bunker on the second hole. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) AP Photo/Gregory Bull Marc Leishman hits out of the pine straw on the 11th hole. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP Photo/David J. Phillip Subscribe today for $2.29 / week Today's Top Headlines 5 killed at Rock Hill home; gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams Donor Darla Moore writes off USC after it fails to acknowledge her mother's death An agitated Carnival again cancels cruises from Charleston, other ports Name of new North Charleston brewery raises ire of Low Tide, suing to defend its trademark Charleston's planned $22M pedestrian bridge integral to city's long-term plans Growth in Summerville and North Charleston bring traffic changes to Dorchester Road Bill eliminating training to openly and publicly tote a gun passes SC House Charleston furniture store moving out of shopping center after paying $4.2M for new site Charleston's Shelby Rogers survives drama-filled match at Volvo Car Open Citadel baseball standout Tyler Corbitt enters NCAA transfer portal