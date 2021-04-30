Mask mandate on planes extended, while cruises are hopeful about summer sailings

WASHINGTON — The federal government has extended a requirement that passengers on airplanes, trains and buses wear face masks, while cruise operators cheered word the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is committed to resuming sailings by mid-summer.
The Transportation Security Administration's face-covering rule for travelers was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13. The agency said children up to age 2 and people with certain disabilities will continue to be exempted.
Airlines and their unions had pushed for an extension, saying mandatory masks have helped keep passengers and workers safe during the nearly 14-month pandemic.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it will continue its zero-tolerance policy against disruptive airline passengers as long as the mask rule is in effect. That policy has led to fines against a few passengers, sometimes over their refusal to wear masks.
Meanwhile, the pleasure-ship industry was encouraged by the CDC's latest comments about resuming sailings from U.S. ports and tweaking some of the rules around that process.
This week, the health agency said in a letter to the Cruise Lines International Association that it will allow ships to operate cruises again without going through practice trips if 98 percent of the crew members and 95 percent of passengers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CDC also promised a quick review of plans for practice voyages — five days instead of 60 — and changes in testing for fully vaccinated customers and employees.
The Washington, D.C.-based trade group said the association's experts are still reviewing the comments, according to a spokeswoman, who added the latest remarks show progress in discussions about restarting cruising.
The CDC had previously set conditions that the industry said effectively prevented it from sailing to U.S. ports while the Caribbean and parts of Europe were already opened to cruising.
U.S. sailings have been idled by the pandemic since March 2020.
Carnival Cruise Line hasn't provided an update its website since it delayed by another month its return to Charleston and other U.S. cities where its ships are based.
The Miami-based company said began notifying customers April 6 of its decision to extend its domestic hiatus through June 30.
At the time, Carnival also signaled a growing impatience with the White House and the CDC over how and when to safely resume sailings and generate revenue.
Carnival has pushed back its return to U.S. ports at least 11 times over the course of the pandemic. Its Sunshine ship, which is based at Union Pier Terminal in downtown Charleston, has been anchored east of Miami in the Bahamas for months as it awaits clearance to carry passengers again.