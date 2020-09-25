Market rally can't pull the S&P 500 from another weekly loss; big-ticket factory orders tick higher

Stocks post solid gains; tech leads rally
NEW YORK — Stocks shook off another bout of volatile trading and finished solidly higher Friday, led by gains in technology and health care companies.
Despite the rally, the S&P 500 still posted its fourth straight weekly loss, extending Wall Street's September swoon.
The S&P 500 rose 1.6 percent after flip-flopping between small gains and losses a few times in the early going. Stocks have been erratic this month, with indexes setting new highs to start the month and then falling sharply as investors worried that values for some of technology giants had risen too high.
The benchmark S&P index ended the week with a 0.6 percent loss for its first four-week losing streak in more than a year. The index is now down 5.8 percent for September, following five straight months of gains.
The S&P 500 came within striking distance of a 10% drop from its all-time high earlier this week, what Wall Street defines as a correction. Friday's gains reflect, in part, traders taking advantage of the selling to snap up stocks at lower prices, said David Lyon, global investment specialist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank.
"You're getting a market that got close to a 10% correction, so you're starting to see buyers step in to buy the dip," Lyon said.
Fund managers also tend to make moves toward the end of a quarter to bolster their portfolios, another reason for the end-of-the-week buying spree, he said.
Demand for durable goods edges up
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods increased just 0.4 percent in August following a much larger gain in the previous month.
The Commerce Department reported Friday that the August advance marked the fourth consecutive increase but was far lower than the 11.7 percent surge seen in July.
Economists had expected a slowdown after big gains following the sharp declines in the spring due to the coronavirus shutdowns. However, the August increase was below expectations.
A key category that tracks business investment plans was up 1.8 percent in August after stronger increases of 2.5 percent in July and 4.3 percent in June.
Google parent settles misconduct suit for $310M
NEW YORK — Google's parent company has reached a $310 million settlement in a shareholder lawsuit over its treatment of allegations of executives' sexual misconduct.
Alphabet Inc. said Friday that it will prohibit severance packages for anyone fired for misconduct or is the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation. A special team will investigate any allegations against executives and report to the board's audit committee.
Thousands of Google employees walked out of work in protest in 2018 after The New York Times revealed Android creator Andy Rubin received $90 million in severance even though several employees had filed misconduct allegations against him. Shareholder lawsuits followed, and in 2019 Google launched a board investigation over how it handles sexual misconduct allegations.
In January, David Drummond, the Alphabet's legal chief, left without an exit package, following accusations of inappropriate relationships with employees. The company didn't give a reason for his departure, but claims against Drummond were included in the board investigation.
With the settlement, Alphabet is pledging $310 million toward diversity, equity and inclusion programs over 10 years. It is also setting up an advisory committee to monitor how it handles sexual misconduct allegations against its executives.
CR Bard settles pelvic mesh litigation
JACKSON, Miss. — A company that failed to adequately inform women of dangerous side effects related to permanent pelvic mesh devices will be required to pay $60 million, according to a settlement announced this week by state attorney generals across the U.S.
The money from C.R. Bard Inc. and its parent, Becton Dickinson and Co., will be spread out among 48 states and the District of Columbia. South Carolina's portion of the settlement was not immediately available Friday.
A spokesperson said C.R. Bard and its parent have denied any allegations of wrongdoing and that they chose to settle the matter "to avoid the time and expense of further litigation."
Locally, C.R. Bard makes catheters in Moncks Corner.
Gov't tech vendor discloses ransomware hack
DALLAS — A major U.S. provider of software services to state and local governments acknowledged Friday it was hit by a ransomware attack two days after telling clients an unknown intruder had compromised its phone and information technology systems.
Tyler Technologies said it confirmed the intruder used ransomware but did not provide further details on its response. A spokesperson for the Dallas-area company did not directly answer a question about whether it had paid to have its systems unlocked.
Ransomware purveyors are increasingly breaking into networks and siphoning out valuable data before scrambling them and demanding money. They threaten to make the stolen data public if the victim doesn't pay up. Locally, Daniel Island-based technology maker Blackbaud Inc. is facing several lawsuits based on a recently disclosed ransomware attack.
Tyler, which is a publicly traded S&P 500 company, had informed clients across the country that use its software of the data breach Wednesday, but said the impact appeared limited and that there is no reason to believe its customers were affected. The company said it brought in outside information technology experts and informed law enforcement.
EU appeals loss in Apple $15B tax case
LONDON — The European Commission said Friday it is appealing a court decision that Apple doesn't have to repay the equivalent of $15 billion in back taxes to Ireland.
The move comes after the U.S. technology giant scored a big recent legal victory in its long battle with the EU, which has been trying to rein in multinationals' ability to strike special tax deals with individual countries.
The EU's General Court ruled that the commission wrongly declared in 2016 that Apple was given illegal state aid when it struck a low tax rate agreement with Irish authorities.
The commission had ordered Apple to pay for gross underpayment of tax on profits across the European bloc from 2003 to 2014. The commission said Apple used two shell companies in Ireland to report its Europe-wide profits at effective rates well under 1 percent.