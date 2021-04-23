March was a big month for sellers of newly built homes; American Express customers aren't spending as much

Sales of new homes surged in March
WASHINGTON — Sales of new homes surged 20.7 percent in March, rebounding from the previous month when severe winter storms wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.
Sales climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.02 million last month after a 16.2 percent tumble in February, the Commerce Department reported April 23.
The median sales price of a new home sold in March was $330,800, up only 0.8 percent from the median sales price a year ago.
The big jump in new home sales stood in contrast to sales of existing homes, which fell for a second consecutive month in March, a drop that was blamed on a lack of supply which has pushed exiting home prices to new highs.
AmEx revenue drops with travel, dining
NEW YORK — American Express saw its first-quarter profits rise sharply, but the company saw a significant drop in revenue as fewer customers used their credit cards and those with balances paid down debt.
The company said it earned a profit of $2.24 billion compared with a profit of $367 million in the same period a year earlier. This quarter's results included a one-time $675 million benefit from AmEx's loan-loss reserves. Like other financial companies, AmEx set aside funds to cover potentially bad loans in the pandemic, but as the economy has improved, those funds are coming out of those rainy day funds and returned to shareholders.
Revenue was down 12 percent from a year earlier.
Income at American Express took a hit in the pandemic, with fewer cardholders traveling, dining out, entertaining or shopping.
Outages are still plaguing budget airlines
NEW YORK — A technology provider says a malware attack triggered a dayslong outage that has caused reservations systems to crash at about 20 low-cost airlines around the world.
The company, Radixx, said it noticed "unusual activity" around its reservations program this week and was still working to restore service April 23. It did not describe the malware or say how it got into the program.
Radixx said its system operates separately from those used by some larger airlines that are customers of its parent, Southlake, Texas-based Sabre Corp. Radixx said customer information was not compromised.
The timing could hardly be worse for start-up Avelo Airlines, which can't process reservations as it prepares for its first flight next week in California. On its home page, Avelo apologized to customers and encouraged them to browse flight listings even if they can't book a trip.
South African budget airline FlySafair said it created a "mini booking platform" that let customers buy one-way tickets for flights through next Tuesday.
"We are not sure when we will be up again," the airline said on its website.
Vietravel Airlines, a new carrier in Vietnam, said it was doing system maintenance but was still selling tickets at airport counters.