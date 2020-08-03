Manufacturing index turns up in July; Clorox cleans up during pandemic as sales jump 22%

US manufacturing improves in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing improved again in July with a key gauge of activity rising further into expansion territory.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose to 54.2 last month, up from a June reading of 52.6. Any reading above 50 signas that U.S. manufacturing is expanding.
The index dipped below 50 in March, indicating a recession in manufacturing as the coronavirus pandemic shut down factories. The overall economy fell into a recession in February and the government reported last week that the gross domestic product plunged at an annual rate of 32.9% in the April-June quarter, the biggest drop on records going back to 1947.
While it was the second straight month that the index has been above the 50 threshold, indicating manufacturing is expanding again, economists cautioned that the outlook is clouded by spreading infections in the U.S. in the South, West and Midwest.
"Manufacturing is recovering from low levels and the outlook is uncertain, given the threat of repeated disruptions from virus outbreaks," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
Clorox becomes 'it' brand during pandemic
NEW YORK — Sales at Clorox jumped 22 percent in its most recent quarter with millions of people growing more vigilant about cleaning routines in the pandemic.
The company posted a profit of $310 million, or $2.41 per share. That's better than the $2 per share Wall Street predicted.
People have loaded pantries with disinfectant wipes and sprays, pushing overall sales up to $1.98 billion for the three months ended June 30. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research expected $1.86 billion. The quarter included a 33 percent jump in sales within the division that sells cleaning products.
The company also announced Monday that Linda Rendle will become its CEO on Sept. 14. The 42-year-old is currently president of Clorox. She replaces Benno Dorer, 56, who will remain as executive chairman. Dorer has been CEO since November 2014 and was appointed chair of the board in August 2016.
Construction spending declines in June
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. construction spending fell again in June, the fourth straight decline as the coronavirus outbreak continues to wreak havoc on the economy.
Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 0.7 percent in June as both home building and nonresidential activity eclined, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Private and government spending on construction both also declined by the same 0.7% figure.
Analysts had expected a turnaround in spending in June as many parts of the country reopened, but it did not happen. May's number, however, was revised upward.
Home building in June fell 1.5 percent, dragged down by a 3.6 percent drop in single-family home projects. That was somewhat offset by a 3 percent rise in multi-family home building.
Commercial construction rose 0.2 percent, led by increases in hospitals and clinics, manufacturing facilities and hotels.
Google buys $450M stake in ADT
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Google is paying $450 million for a nearly 7 percent stake in longtime home and business security provider ADT Inc., a deal that will open new opportunities for one of the internet's most powerful companies to extend the reach of its Nest cameras and voice-activated voice assistant.
As part of the partnership announced Monday, ADT will use Nest's internet-connected cameras, as well as another device called the Nest Home Hub that comes with an internet-connected camera, as part of its customers' security systems.
Both the Nest cameras and Home Hub can be operated through voice commands processed by the Google digital assistant that competes against Amazon's Alexa and Amazon's Siri in a key area of artificial intelligence.
The alliance could serve as a springboard for a home management product line that Google has been developing since shelling out $3.2 billion in 2014 to buy Nest, a startup launched by Tony Fadell, who played an instrumental role in creating the iPhone while he was at Apple. ADT, whose roots date back to 1874 when it was formed as American District Telegraph, has about 6.5 million customers.
Profit at Europe's top bank tumbles
LONDON — HBSC, Europe's biggest bank, said Monday that its net profit plummeted 96 percent in the second quarter as lower interest rates combined with the downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank's net profit attributable to shareholders was $192 million in the April-June quarter, down from $4.37 billion reported in the same period a year earlier.
London-based HSBC has most of its business in Asia, where the pandemic began, first emerging in central China.
Near-zero interest rates meant to help businesses keep running with cheap credit are squeezing margins for lenders. The bank forecasts expected credit losses of $8 billion-$13 billion in 2020, though it said that was "subject to a high degree of uncertainty."
HSBC said its lending in the last quarter fell 3 percent to $29 billion while deposits rose 6 percent to $85 billion as customers saved more and spent less. One area of growth was mobile payments, which jumped more than doubled from a year earlier to $71.4 billion.