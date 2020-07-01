Manufacturing in US shows signs of rebounding; Fed meeting focused on severity of downturn

US factories bounce back on reopenings
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. manufacturing rebounded in June as major parts of the country opened back up, ending three months of contraction in the sector caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its manufacturing index rose to 52.6 last month after registering 43.1 in May and 41.5 in April. Any reading below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are contracting.
New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all jumped in June, after they all declined in May but at a slower pace than in April.
"As predicted, the growth cycle has returned after three straight months of COVID-19 disruptions," said Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM manufacturing index committee. "Demand, consumption and inputs are reaching parity and are positioned for a demand-driven expansion cycle as we enter the second half of the year."
However, just as the June numbers reflect the broader economic improvements as major parts of the country opened up for business, a spike in coronavirus cases in high-population states like California, Florida and Texas is a cause for concern.
Fed recap stresses severity of crisis
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month expressed concerns about the severity of the downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, saying the drop in economic activity in the spring would likely be the steepest in the post-World War II period.
The minutes of the June 9-10 discussions that were made public Wednesday show officials grappling with economic disruptions that had already occurred.
Fed officials noted that the crisis was not falling equally on all Americans. The minutes say officials discussed how the sharp rise in joblessness had been especially severe for lower-wage workers, women, African Americans, and Hispanics.
Survey: US firms added 2.4M jobs
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added nearly 2.4 million jobs in June, according to a private survey, a large gain that still leaves total employment far below its pre-pandemic levels.
The payroll company ADP said Wednesday that small businesses reported the biggest increase, adding 937,000 jobs. Among industries, construction firms, restaurants and hotels, and retailers posted large gains in hiring.
Yet according to ADP's data, the economy still has 14.3 million fewer jobs than it did in February, before the viral outbreak intensified.
"We've obviously got into a big hole here because of the pandemic and are just trying to claw our way out," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. Moody's helps compile the ADP data for its monthly reports.
Still, the economy remains under pressure from the pandemic, as new spikes of the coronavirus in several southern and western states have forced some to pause their reopenings and impose new closures of bars and other businesses. That could slow hiring in the coming months.
On Thursday, the government will release the official jobs figures for June, which are projected to show that employers added 3 million jobs and the unemployment rate fell to 12.3 percent, down from 13.3 percent in May. Both those rates are among the highest the U.S. has seen since the Great Depression.
ADP does not include government jobs in its report and often diverges from the Labor Department's data.
Construction spending fell 2.1% in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell for a second month in May with both home building and nonresidential activity declining.
The Commerce Department said May activity dropped by 2.1 percent following an even larger 3.5 percent fall in April as the construction industry was rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
Home building dropped 4 percent with construction of single-family homes down 8.5 percent. Nonresidential construction dropped 2.4 percent with office building and the category that covers shopping centers both down.
Spending on government construction projects rose 1.2 percent in May.
Charlotte lands 3,200 jobs from insurer
RALEIGH — Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. said on Wednesday it will build an East Coast campus in Charlotte, a $1 billion project that's expected to create more than 3,200 new jobs by 2032.
Gov. Roy Cooper and his Commerce Department chief described the expansion as the state's largest single jobs announcement by number in nearly two decades.
The St. Louis-based company will benefit from a recently sweetened state economic recruitment law, which along with local incentives could provide Centene with well over $450 million in benefits over time, according to state officials. The average pay for the new jobs will be $100,000, Cooper's office said.
The company already has 70,000 employees doing business in all 50 states, offering Medicaid and Medicare coverage in more than 20 of them.
CEO Michael Neidorff said Centene picked Charlotte because of its schools and infrastructure, including the Charlotte Douglas International Airport and its light rail. Centene plans to break ground as soon as August on a six-building campus with 1 million square feet of office space. He said the goal is to create 6,000 jobs in the coming year on the campus, which also will serve as a technology hub.
Macy's rethinks Black Friday plan
NEW YORK — Macy's is refashioning what the Black Friday sales bonanza events will look like in a pandemic.
CEO Jeff Gennette told analysts Wednesday said that the department store will be pivoting its Black Friday business more toward online and will likely be going "full force" with holiday marketing right after Halloween. It also will be staggering events to reduce customer traffic in its stores. And curbside pickup is going to be a "big secret weapon" — a service it didn't offer during the holiday 2019 season.
"Everything is on the table right now," he said.
Gennette said that Macy's will release details about plans for Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving that traditionally kicks off holiday shopping — in early September.
Macy's, which has stores in Columbia and Greenville, also released final results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 2, that showed how the shutdowns to curb the spread of the coronavirus took a big financial toll. It reported a massive $3.58 billion loss compared to a profit of $136 million a year ago. Quarterly revenue slid 45 percent to $3.02 billion.
Mexico's legacy airline is bankrupt
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's oldest legacy airline, Aeromexico, said Tuesday it has filed for a form of bankruptcy in which the carrier can keep operating while its debts and obligations are sorted out.
The airline said "this legal process will not interrupt the airline's operations" and that all tickets, reservations and bonus points would continue to be honored.
Like many airlines throughout the world, Aeromexico has been squeezed by a decline in travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mexico's government has refused to bail out large private companies, even those battered by the pandemic.
Mexico's other legacy airline, Mexicana, went into a Mexican bankruptcy proceeding in 2010 and never re-emerged.