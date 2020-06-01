Manufacturing in US contracts for 3rd straight month; construction spending drops as activity declines

Factory output sinks again in May
WASHINGTON — American factories contracted for the third straight month in May as they continued to sustain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index came in at 43.1 last month after registering 41.5 in April. Anything below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are in retreat. New orders, production, hiring and new export orders all fell in May but at a slower pace than they did in April.
The results were about what economists expected.
Eleven of 18 manufacturing industries contracted last month, led by printing, primary metals and transportation equipment makers. Six reported growth, led my mineral companies and furniture makers.
The pandemic and the lockdowns, and travel restrictions meant to combat it, have brought economic activity to a near-standstill. U.S. gross domestic product fell at a 5% annual rate from January-March and is expected to drop at a record-busting 40% rate from April-June.
The Commerce Department said last week that orders for big-ticket manufactured goods dropped 17.2% in April after falling 16.6% in March.
Construction spending falls 2.9% in April
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending fell 2.9% in April with broad declines across all building activity as shutdowns hobbled projects and workers were told to stay home.
The Commerce Department said that the April decline followed a basically flat reading in March.
Spending on residential construction dropped 4.5% in April with single-family construction down 6.6% and the smaller apartment segment down 9.1%
Construction of nonresidential projects fell 1.3% with office buildings, hotels and the sector that includes shopping centers all down.
Spending on construction by the federal government and state and local governments was down 2.5% in April
There is hope that with government stay-at-home orders being lifted, construction activity may rebound. However, many economists are worried that the recovery from the sharp recession which has seen millions of workers lose their jobs may take a good deal of time.
High court passes on Madoff trustee case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is leaving in place a ruling that allows the trustee recovering money for investors in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi scheme to pursue more than $4 billion that went to overseas investors.
The high court on Monday declined to get involved in the case. As is usual, the justices did not comment in turning away the case.
An appeals court said the trustee, Irving Picard, could go after money that went through foreign investment funds back to foreign investors. A lower court had said those transactions were beyond the reach of U.S. law.
Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history. He admitted swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades. He was sentenced to 150 years in a North Carolina prison.
The court-appointed trustee has recovered approximately $14 billion of about $18 billion that investors put into Madoff's business.
China manufacturing remains sluggish
BEIJING — China's manufacturing activity expanded in May but at a sluggish pace for the second straight month as the coronavirus pandemic weighed on the global economy.
A monthly purchasing managers' index issued Sunday slipped to 50.6, down from 50.8 in April. A reading above 50 means that manufacturing is growing.
The figures indicate that manufacturing picked up in May, although more slowly than the previous month, said Zhao Qinghe, a senior statistician at the National Bureau of Statistics.
The index, compiled by the the statistics bureau and the official China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, has bounced back from a historic low of 35.7 in February, when many factories were shut at the peak of the virus outbreak in China.
Factories have reopened as China has ended lockdowns and eased restrictions on commuting and travel, but the spread of the pandemic has slowed economies globally, depressing demand for Chinese exports.
Frontier Air begins to check for fever
NEW YORK — Frontier Airlines said Monday it started fever checks for passengers and crews and will stop anyone with a temperature of 100.4 Fahrenheit or higher from boarding the plane.
Frontier, a Denver-based budget carrier that serves Charleston International, said screenings are part of its approach to protect passengers from contracting the new coronavirus. Other airlines have not matched the policy, which Frontier announced last month. They want the Transportation Security Administration to take passengers’ temperatures.
A TSA spokeswoman said no decision has been made about health screening measures.
US gas prices rise 8 cents over 2 weeks
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 8 cents over the past two weeks, to $2.05 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday that the jump comes as crude oil costs rise and gasoline demand increases amid widespread easing of stay-at-home orders.
Lundberg says the current average price is 88 cents less than it was a year ago.
The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.10 per gallon in Honolulu. The lowest average is $1.55 in Tulsa, Ok.
The average price of diesel is $2.55, up a penny.
In South Carolina, a separate study by AAA found that gasoline is up more than 11 cents to $1.67 over the past month.