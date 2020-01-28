Slumping 3M cuts 1,500 more jobs
NEW YORK — A profound slump in manufacturing and a trade war that has slowed economic growth in China has led to a second round of layoffs at 3M, the company that, in addition to Post-it notes, makes industrial coatings and ceramics.
The 1,500 job cuts come on top of the 2,000 jobs the company trimmed less than a year ago.
The latest round equates to about 1.5 percent of 3M's global workforce, and CEO Michael Roman said the cuts will occur across all business groups and geographies.
"We continued to face softness in certain end markets, namely China, automotive, and electronics, which impacted overall growth," he said.
3M, a Dow component, is also wrestling with the environmental clean-up associated with some of its products, including PFAS. PFAS chemicals are used in nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items. They are nicknamed "forever chemicals" because of their persistant qualities. 3M booked a pre-tax charge of $214 million in the fourth quarter related to those environmental efforts. A large amount of 3M's legal liability is being hashed out in U.S. District Court in Charleston, where Judge Richard Gergel is presiding over more than 130 cases tied to firefighting foam that has polluted soil, surface water and drinking water sources around the country.
Apple holiday sales tops projections
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple is still reaping huge profits from the iPhone while mining more moneymaking opportunities from the growing popularity of its smartwatch, digital services and wireless earbuds.
That combination produced a banner season for a company whose fortunes appeared to be sliding just a year ago amid declining sales for the iPhone, its marquee product for the past decade.
Apple's fiscal first-quarter results, released Tuesday, provided the latest proof that the fears hanging over the consumer electronics icon might have been unfounded.
Apple's profit and revenue for the October-December period topped analysts' projections, providing another boost to a stock that has more than doubled in less than 13 months.
Apple got off to a fast start for fiscal 2020, with a first-quarter profit of $22.2 billion, or $4.99 per share, on revenue of $91.8 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet had predicted earnings of $4.54 per share on revenue of $88.5 billion.
As usual, the iPhone remained Apple's marquee attraction. Boosted by the release of the iPhone 11 heading into the holiday season, the product generated sales of $56 billion, an 8 percent increase from the previous year's disappointing showing. Besides rolling out high-end phones with more cameras and starting price of $1,000, Apple also sold a more basic model starting at $700 — a $50 drop from a comparable version released in 2018.
Starbucks says virus is slowing sales
NEW YORK — It was a happy holiday at Starbucks, but the company's sales momentum could start to slow due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.
New drinks like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew were a hit with customers, helping the Seattle-based coffee giant beat Wall Street's forecasts in the October-December period. Starbucks reaffirmed its 2020 profit guidance for now, but said it has already closed more than half of its stores in China.
Starbucks reported Tuesday that its earnings rose 16 percent to $886 million in its fiscal first quarter. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring items like restructuring charges, were 79 cents per share. That beat Wall Street's forecast of 76 cents.
Starbucks said same-store sales — or sales at stores open at least 13 months — jumped 5 percent worldwide in the October-December period, ahead of analysts' forecast of 4.4 percent. Revenue was up 7 percent to $7.1 billion, in line with analysts' forecasts.
Starbucks said 1.4 million U.S. customers joined its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program during the quarter. The company said demand for mobile ordering and payment is growing in the U.S.
US home price gains speed up
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in November than the previous month as lower mortgage rates and a sharp drop in available properties have pushed would-be buyers to bid up home values.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 2.6 percent in November from a year ago, up from a 2.2 percent annual gain in October.
Price increases remain modest: They fell to a seven-year low in July before picking up last fall. The number of homes for sale plummeted 8.5 percent last year to 1.4 million. That represents a three-month supply at the current sales pace, the lowest on records dating to 1982.
BorgWarner to buy Delphi for $3.3B
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — Auto parts supplier BorgWarner is acquiring Delphi Technologies in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $3.3 billion, partly to help strengthen its power electronics products.
BorgWarner Inc. stockholders are expected to own about 84 percent of the combined company, with Delphi Technologies shareholders owning 16 percent.
BorgWarner CEO Frédéric Lissalde will lead the combined company, which will be based in Auburn Hills, Mich.
The transaction is targeted to close in the second half of the year. It still needs approval from Delphi Technologies shareholders.
Pfizer posts 4Q loss on lower revenue
NEW YORK — Pfizer's ongoing restructuring is significantly reducing revenue, resulting in a $337 million loss in its fourth quarter and a slight miss of Wall Street's profit expectations.
The biggest U.S. drugmaker, which is divesting lower-profit segments to focus on its more lucrative new prescription drugs business, on Tuesday reported a net loss of 6 cents per share. That was mainly due to shifting its consumer health business into a joint venture last year. In the year-earlier quarter, Pfizer lost $394 million, or 7 cents per share. Adjusted earnings of $3.11 billion, or 55 cents per share, fell short of the 58 cents a share expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.
Revenue totaled $12.69 billion in the October-December quarter. That topped the $12.61 billion that analysts were expecting, but was 9% lower than a year earlier. Sales in emerging markets like China and India jumped 14% to $3.24 billion.
Factory orders rise in Dec.
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose in December as a big jump in demand for military aircraft offset a sharp decline in commercial aircraft that reflected Boeing's continued problems with its 737 Max. A key category that tracks business investment fell by the largest amount in eight months.
The Commerce Department said Tuesday orders for durable goods rose 2.4% in December, the strongest showing since August. However, excluding defense, new orders would have fallen 2.5%.
The category that tracks business investment plans dropped 0.9 percent, the biggest decline since a 1.1 percent setback in April.
Demand for commercial aircraft fell a sharp 74.7 percent, reflecting the struggles Boeing has had with its grounded 737 Max jet following two fatal crashes.
Consumer confidence shows solid gain
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence showed a strong gain in January, bolstered by continued strength in the job market.
The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index rose to a reading of 131.6 this month, up from 128.2 in December.
Lynn Franco, senior director of economic indicators at the Conference Board, said that the increase, which followed a more moderate advance in December, reflected a more positive assessment of the current job market and increased optimism about future job prospects.
'"Optimism about the labor market should continue to support confidence in the short-term and, as a result, consumers will continue driving growth and prevent the economy slowing slowing in early 2020," Franco said.
The Conference Board's present situation index and its expectation index both showed gains in January.
Consumer confidence surveys are closely followed for clues about whether households are in a buying mood. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity.
The economy slowed in 2019 and is expected to slow further in 2020 but solid consumer spending is expected to keep the country out of a recession.
Airbus seeks to settle probes
PARIS — Airbus said Tuesday it has reached potential settlement deals with authorities in the U.S., Britain and France investigating alleged fraud and bribery.
If the plea deals are approved by courts in all three countries, that would end four years of investigations that have damaged the European plane maker's reputation and bottom line.
The settlements would also mean executives wouldn't have to face trial.
Airbus did not disclose details of how much it could pay to settle the cases, but it could reach billions of euros.
British and French authorities are investigating alleged fraud and bribery related to Airbus' use of outside consultants to sell planes. U.S. authorities are also investigating Airbus' compliance with American arms trafficking regulations.