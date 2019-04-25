Industrials pull US stocks lower
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes finished mostly lower Thursday as disappointing earnings from several industrial sector companies weighed on the market, offsetting strong results from Facebook, Microsoft and others.
3M, which makes Post-it notes and many other products, plunged 12.9% in heavy trading after announcing weak results and a restructuring program. It was the biggest loss for the company since the market crash of October 1987.
The loss for 3M pulled the Dow Jones Industrial Average into the red. The S&P 500 finished slightly lower, holding close to the record high it set Tuesday.
Facebook and Microsoft both rose after reporting strong earnings. That helped the Nasdaq eke out a small gain.
Traders have grown more optimistic that most companies will continue to deliver strong growth this year, despite some signs that point to a slowing global economy.
"Earnings are flowing, and we're going to see a positive earnings season," said Karyn Cavanaugh of Voya Investment Management. If (the market) keeps going up, up, up, then that kind of makes you a little skeptical. The fact that investors are being a little bit more selective, that's a good sign."
Amazon profit climbs on cloud
NEW YORK — Amazon's push into advertising and cloud computing is paying off, helping the online shopping giant's first quarter profit more than double from a year ago.
The company has boosted its profits by expanding into businesses beyond selling goods online. Its cloud computing business saw its revenue soar 41% from a year ago.
Amazon's fast-growing advertising business has also become big money maker, selling ads to companies that want their products to show up first when shoppers search on the site. Amazon doesn't say exactly how much its ad business makes, but lists it as part of its "other" revenue, which was up 34% from a year ago.
Overall, Amazon reported net income of $3.56 billion for the first three months of the year, beating expectations. Total revenue rose 17% to $59.7 billion.
UPS does not deliver in 1Q
NEW YORK — United Parcel Service's first quarter financial results fell short of Wall Street forecasts as the package-delivery company's revenue flat-lined
A series of harsh storms during the quarter cut into revenue while the company ramped up spending on a reorganization program.
Profit fell 17% to $1.11 billion, or $1.28 per share, during the quarter on nearly flat revenue of $17.16 billion. Adjusted profit of $1.39 per share was still short of Wall Street forecasts. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.42 per share in profit on $17.77 billion in revenue.
The company has been working to upgrade its network as the growth of online shopping puts more pressure on delivery speeds. Both ground and air shipping volumes grew during the quarter, partly on high demand for faster delivery options.
But meeting that volume growth comes at a cost. UPS is the midst of a "transformation" plan to automate some operations and open new facilities. That cost it an additional $123 million during the most recent quarter.
Comcast users cut cable, add web
PHILADELPHIA — Comcast kept shedding cable customers and adding home internet customers in its most recent quarter.
Traditional TV providers are losing customers at an increasing rate while streaming companies pop up seemingly every few weeks . To deal with that industry shift online from cable, Comcast has focused on growing its broadband business while integrating streaming apps into its cable box. It is also launching its own NBCUniversal streaming service in 2020.
In the January-March quarter, Comcast added 375,000 internet customers and lost 121,000 video customers.
Overall, Comcast's net income rose 14% to $3.48 billion, or 76 cents. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 68 cents per share. Revenue rose 18% to $26.86 billion, short of projections.
NBCUniversal's revenue dropped 12.5% to $8.31 billion. Last year, the entertainment division got a big advertising boost from the live sports extravaganzas of the Super Bowl and the Winter Olympics, both aired on NBC.
Durable goods orders up solid 2.7%
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose 2.7% in March with a key category that tracks business investment decisions rising at the strongest pace in eight months.
The increase in orders for durable goods followed a 1.1% drop in orders in February, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Both months were influenced by a swing in the volatile category of commercial aircraft, which had fallen sharply in February and rebounded in March.
The closely watched category that serves as a proxy for business investment saw a 1.3% rise in orders in March, the best showing since a 1.5% increase last July.
Demand for commercial aircraft surged 31.2% in March, rebounding from a 25.4% plunge in February. Shipments of commercial aircraft, however, fell by 0.4% in March. Shipments of Boeing's 737 MAX have been suspended while authorities investigate the cause of two deadly crashes of the plane.
Walmart grocery deal in UK blocked
LONDON — British regulators have blocked J. Sainsbury Plc's $9.4 billion purchase of Walmart's Asda unit, which would have created the U.K.'s biggest supermarket chain.
The Competition and Markets Authority says the deal would have increased prices and reduced the quality and range of products available to shoppers.
Stuart McIntosh, who led the agency's review of the deal, said Thursday that "we have concluded that there is no effective way of addressing our concerns, other than to block the merger."
Sainsbury announced plans to buy Asda last year as it sought to cut costs amid competition from discount chains that have increased their share of the U.K. grocery market. Walmart is pulling back from its international operations as it faces challenges in exporting its low-price strategy to foreign markets.
Nissan ex-chair out of detention
TOKYO — Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn walked out of a Japanese detention center Thursday, his head held high, after paying $4.5 million in bail and winning a court rejection of an appeal from prosecutors.
Ghosn walked solemnly out of the Tokyo Detention House with one of his lawyers by his side. They got into a dark van without speaking and drove off.
In a new twist, the court decided to restrict Ghosn's contact with wife Carole, targeting her as someone related to the latest allegations, according to his legal team.
Ghosn was arrested in November, released on bail in early March, but re-arrested and detained again April 4 on new allegations. The latest bail comes on top of the $9 million Ghosn posted for his earlier release. He has been charged with under-reporting his post-retirement compensation and breach of trust.
Ghosn, a former South Carolina-based executive at tiremaker Michelin North America, has said he is innocent.
Mortgage rates up for 4th week
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the fourth straight week, though they remain historically low as a spur to home sales in the spring buying season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 4.20% from 4.17%. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.58%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.64% from 3.62% last week.
After peaking at nearly 5% in November, long-term rates started trending downward, helping to boost home sales after a rocky 2018.