Macy's plans mass furloughs after closings; firms tally virus-related hit to restaurants, hotels

Macy's to furlough most of its workers
NEW YORK — Macy's says it will stop paying tens of thousands of employees who were thrown out of work when the chain closed its 500 stores in response to collapsing sales during the pandemic.
The majority of its 130,000 workers, including stock people and sales clerks, will still collect health benefits but the company said that it is transitioning to an "absolute minimum workforce" needed to maintain basic operations. Macy's has lost the bulk of its sales due to the temporarily closing of its stores starting March 18.
The move is perhaps the most dramatic sign that even big name retailers are seeing their business evaporate and that the $2 trillion rescue package passed by Congress last week may come too late to help out retailers. Nordstrom said last week it was furloughing a portion of its corporate staff.
More than 190,000 stores, including J.C. Penney and Neiman Marcus, have temporarily closed, accounting for nearly 50 percent of the U.S. retail square footage, according to Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. When announcing the temporary closures, most retailers said they would keep paying their workers. But that has now become increasingly untenable as the coronavirus rapidly spreads and forces people to stay cooped up in their homes. The big question is how much of these furloughs will lead to permanent layoffs.
Macy's said that there won't be as many furloughs in its online operations, which continue to operate.
"Macy's entered this crisis in a weak position and it is now one the retailers most affected by the decline in sales as consumer stay home," Saunders said. "Given the scale of the collapse and the high cost base of Macy's operations, furloughing staff has become inevitable as the shutdown of the consumer economy drags on."
Macy's said those who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium.
"We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes," the company said.
In South Carolina, Macy's has two mall-based stores, in Columbia and Greenville.
Dining, hotel revenue take big hit
NEW YORK — U.S. restaurant sales dropped 36 percent in the week ending March 22, according to consulting firm The NPD Group, with about 94 percent of restaurants operating under some restrictions that week.
Dine-in restaurants like Olive Garden and Applebee’s reported sales declines of 71 percent compared to the same period last year. Fast food sales fell 34 percent.
Also, hotels are bracing for a colossal drop in revenue this year. STR and Tourism Economics — two data firms — forecast revenue declines of 51 percent per available hotel room.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association estimates around 12 percent of U.S. hotels — representing between 400,000 and 625,000 rooms — are now closed. The association estimates 1 million hotel jobs will be lost over the next few weeks.
Marriott International — the world’s biggest hotel chain — has furloughed about two-thirds of its 4,000 corporate employees. Hilton plans furloughs or reduced hours for much of its corporate staff starting next week.
Pending home sales rising pre-crisis
BALTIMORE — Americans signed more contracts in February to buy homes, but the gains are likely relics of a moment before the coronavirus outbreak sent the U.S. economy spiraling into a likely recession.
The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its pending home sales index, which measures the numbers of purchase contracts signed, rose 2.4 percent in February from the prior month to 111.5. Lower mortgage rates were enticing more people to buy homes, such that pending sales had climbed 9.4 percent over the past 12 months.
But the outlook has deteriorated rapidly over the past month, as millions of Americans are losing their jobs and monthly rental and mortgage payments are becoming difficult to manage.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said that applications last week for home purchase loans had fallen 11 percent from a year ago.
Trump to relax mileage standards
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to relax ambitious Obama-era vehicle mileage standards and raise the ceiling on damaging fossil fuel emissions for years to come, gutting one of the United States' single-biggest efforts against climate change.
The Trump administration is expected to release a final rule Tuesday on mileage standards through 2026, watering down a tough Obama mileage standard that would have encouraged automakers globally to ramp up production of electric vehicles and more fuel-efficient gasoline vehicles.
The Trump administration says the looser mileage standards will allow consumers to keep buying the less fuel-efficient SUVs that U.S. drivers have favored for years. Opponents say it will undercut the Obama administration's legacy effort to cut climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions, and will kill hundreds more Americans a year through dirtier air, compared to the Obama standards.
The standards have split the auto industry with Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen siding with California and agreeing to higher standards. Most other automakers contend the Obama-era standards were enacted hastily and will be impossible to meet because consumers have shifted dramatically away from efficient cars to SUVs and trucks.
The Obama administration mandated 5 percent annual increases in fuel economy. Leaked versions of the Trump administration's latest proposal show a 1.5 percent annual increase, backing off from its initial proposal simply to stop mandating increases in fuel efficiency after 2020.
The transportation sector is the nation's largest source of climate-changing emissions.
Blue Cross of NC names a new CEO
DURHAM, N.C. — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina is hiring an executive from a major Blue Cross insurer in multiple states as its next president and CEO, the company announced on Monday.
Tunde Sotunde will begin on June 1 after the Blue Cross NC trustee board picked him for the new jobs, according to a written statement. Sotunde succeeds Patrick Conway, who resigned in September under pressure after a vehicle wreck and impaired-driving charge three months earlier. An interim CEO is currently in place.
Sotunde is currently president of the Medicaid unit of the government business division within Anthem Inc., the nation's second largest insurer with more than 40 million people covered.
Sotunde, a pediatrician, previously held leadership positions at Amerigroup Georgia, Solera Capital, UnitedHealthcare and Cigna. He graduated from medical school in Nigeria and completed other training at Howard University and the University of Memphis.
Quick growth rebound seenfor Germany
FRANKFURT, Germany — A group of leading economists say Germany, Europe's largest economy and one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners, will suffer a deep slump in the first half of this year but should rebound relatively quickly from the disruption of the virus outbreak.
The German Council of Economic Experts predict that the economy will shrink 2.8 percent for the full year and rebound next year with growth of 3.7 percent, although their report issued Monday acknowledged a high degree of uncertainty about the length of the restrictive measures that have shut down much of the economy.
The base scenario is a V-shaped recovery, with a sharp downturn and quick rebound.
Member economist Volker Wieland of Frankfurt's Goethe University said that the downturn would be "deeper but not longer" than the recession following the global financial crisis a decade ago with a steep fall over the first six months followed by recovery.
"It is not like a war where the capital stock has been destroyed," meaning many businesses could quickly resume operations, he said, conceding that "the uncertainty is immense."
The report's alternative, more pessimistic scenarios include a deeper slump of 5.4 percent this year. Another scenario that assumes restrictive measures remain in place past the summer implies a slower recovery with a dip of 4.5 percent this year but only a 1.0 percent rebound in 2021.
The council's report contrasts with a more pessimistic estimate from Munich's Ifo institute of a fall in output of 7.2 percent to 11.2 percent this year.