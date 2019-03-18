Lyft offers 30M shares in IPO
NEW YORK — Lyft officially kicked off the road show for its initial public offering, putting 30 million shares up for sale Monday with an anticipated price of between $62 and $68 per share.
That would raise more than $2 billion for the San Francisco ride-hailing company, which could be valued between $20 billion and $25 billion eventually.
Lyft and Uber have raced to be first with an IPO, and Lyft's rival is expected to offer shares in the coming weeks.
Lyft released financial details about the company for the first time this month, reporting $2.2 billion in revenue last year, more than double its $1.1 billion in revenue in 2017, but also $911 million in losses. Lyft has lost nearly $3 billion since 2012, but has brought in more than $5 billion in venture capital.
The company's share of the U.S. ride-hailing market was 39 percent in December 2018, up from 22 percent in December 2016, according to its filing. The $2.2 billion in revenue for 2018 was about double what it brought in the previous year.
Bookings, which represent Lyft's fares after subtracting taxes, tolls and tips, have been rising dramatically — a trend that the company intends to highlight to potential investors. Lyft's bookings surpassed $8 billion last year, 76 percent more than in 2017 and more than four times the number from 2016.
Lyft said it would offer 30,7 million shares of its common stock to the public and give underwriters the option to buy up to about 4.61 million mores shares.
Trump presses GM CEO to reopen plant
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump stepped up his pressure on General Motors to reopen an Ohio manufacturing plant that recently closed and put 1,700 people out of work.
Trump's arm-twisting came in a series of separate tweets on Saturday and Sunday. He capped his weekend rant against the GM with a tweet disclosing that he had vented his frustrations during a conversation with CEO Mary Barra.
"I am not happy that it is closed when everything else in our Country is BOOMING," Trump wrote. "I asked her to sell it or do something quickly. She blamed the UAW Union — I don't care, I just want it open!"
The union is the United Automobile Workers, which represents the employees who lost their jobs in the Lordstown closure. Trump had previously told a UAW leader, David Green, to "get his act together and produce" for the Lordstown workers. Green didn't respond to a request for comment Sunday.
General Motors said in a statement released Sunday evening that the future of plants scheduled to be closed "will be resolved between GM and the UAW." The automaker also said that it has "opportunities available for virtually all impacted employees" at plants that are to be shuttered."
Apple revises its iPad lineup
NEW YORK — Apple has unveiled a new iPad that's thinner and slightly larger than its current entry-level tablet.
The new iPad Air will cost $499 and sport a screen that measures 10.5 inches diagonally. That compares with the standard, 9.7-inch iPad at $329.
Apple has a higher-end Pro model starting at $999. The new iPad Air has several features found in older Pro models, but not the latest. For instance, the iPad Air has a home button with a fingerprint sensor, while the latest Pro ditches that to make more room for the screen.
Apple is also refreshing its 7.9-inch iPad Mini.
Online payments drive $35B deal
CINCINNATI — Fidelity National Information Services is buying Worldpay for about $35 billion with financial transactions increasingly moving online.
The online payment industry has been consolidating as companies attempt to scale up to better handle transactions globally, and to cut costs as start-ups challenge established players like Fidelity, often referred to as FIS, and Worldpay.
Worldpay, a British company, was acquired for more than $10 billion less than two years ago by Vantiv, based in Cincinnati. That combined company is what FIS said it would acquire Monday. It's the biggest acquisition for FIS since it spent more than $5 billion for SunGard in 2015.
Worldpay processes more than 40 billion transactions a year and supports more than 300 payment types across more than 120 currencies. Combined, Worldpay and FIS would have had 2018 revenue of $12.3 billion.
FIS shareholders will own about 53 percent of the combined company, which will keep the name Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The combined company will be based in Jacksonville, Fla., where FIS is headquartered.
Southwest, union near a deal
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines and a union representing its mechanics could be on the verge of ending a bitter, long-running labor dispute that has triggered hundreds of flight cancellations and raised safety concerns.
The two sides announced the tentative contract agreement late Saturday after six years of negotiations between Southwest and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association.
The deal still needs to be voted on by the roughly 2,400 mechanics who will receive a 20 percent raise if the contract is approved. The five-year contract also calls for $160 million in bonuses for the mechanics.
The agreement, reached in a week of mediation, came after the Federal Aviation Administration warned that the deteriorating relationship between Southwest and its mechanics threatened to undermine the airline's safety-management system.
Southwest had complained about mechanics flagging minor maintenance issues to force unnecessary flight cancellations for things such as missing seat row numbers.
The number of canceled flights had jumped to 62 a day in February, from the normal 14, according to a lawsuit that Southwest filed against the mechanics union for what it alleged was an illegal work slowdown designed to pressure the airline into agreeing to a contract.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly had said the flight cancellations were costing the airline millions of dollars.
The union had filed its own lawsuit accusing Southwest and its chief operating officer of defamation.
Both sides issued conciliatory statements Sunday but declined to discuss how the tentative agreement might affect their respective lawsuits.
Warner Bros. chief out after scandal
NEW YORK — Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara is stepping down after claims that he promised acting roles in exchange for sex.
As chief executive officer at one of Hollywood's most powerful and prestigious studios, Tsujihara is one of the highest ranking executives to be felled by sexual misconduct allegations. Warner media chief executive John Stankey announced Tsujihara's exit Monday, saying it was in the studio's "best interest."
Earlier this month, WarnerMedia launched an investigation following a Hollywood Reporter story that detailed text messages between Tsujihara and British actress Charlotte Kirk going back to 2013. The messages suggest a quid pro quo sexual relationship between the aspiring actress and the studio head.
Ex-union exec charged in corruption probe
DETROIT — A former vice president at the United Auto Workers was charged Monday in a scheme with Fiat Chrysler executives to buy meals, golf and other perks with the automaker's money — the highest-ranking official snagged in an investigation that has exposed corruption between labor and management.
The conspiracy charge against Norwood Jewell was filed as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is likely. At least seven people have pleaded guilty.
Officials at Fiat Chrysler, known as FCA, and the UAW enriched themselves by using company money set aside for a job-training center. The corruption occurred at the same time both sides were negotiating labor agreements.
Jewell was the senior UAW official dealing with Fiat Chrysler, from 2014 through 2016. He apparently had no knowledge of corruption before getting the post — his predecessor had a $262,000 mortgage paid off — but he jumped right in, according to the government. The court filing says Jewell signed off on dinners valued at thousands of dollars at an exclusive Detroit restaurant, the London Chop House, and golf and meals in Palm Springs, Calif.
Former Fiat Chrysler executive Al Iacobelli, who conspired with UAW officials, is serving a 5½-year prison sentence,
Poll: Amazon HQ loss bad for NY
ALBANY, N.Y. — Most voters in New York think it was bad for the state when Amazon dropped plans to put a second headquarters in Queens and many think U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez bears blame for the deal falling through, according to a new poll released Monday.
The Siena College poll of registered voters in New York state found that 67 percent of those surveyed said the internet retailer's decision last month was detrimental to New York. Sixty-one percent support the state and city again offering Amazon up to $3 billion in incentives to create 25,000 jobs if the internet giant reconsiders.
"While some may have celebrated Amazon's announcement to pull the plug, the vast majority of New Yorkers of every stripe thought it was bad for the Empire State," said Siena pollster Steven Greenberg. "Clearly, jobs outweigh the cost of government incentives in the minds of most voters."
The company scrapped plans to redevelop a Long Island City neighborhood for one of its second HQs after the deal met mounting opposition from local elected officials who mostly objected to the incentives package going to a company owned by the world's richest person, Jeff Bezos.
Among those leading the charge against Amazon was Ocasio-Cortez, who represents parts of the Bronx and Queens. When asked if several key players in the Amazon situation were a hero, villain or role player, 38 percent of poll responders said Ocasio-Cortez was a villain, compared to 12 percent who call her a hero and 24 percent who considered her a role player.
Foxconn says US factory to open in 2020
MADISON, Wis. — Foxconn Technology Group said Monday that its manufacturing facility in Wisconsin will be producing flat-screen panels by the end of 2020, with construction starting later this year.
The news came after the worldwide electronics manufacturing leader sent mixed signals earlier this year about whether it planned to suspend work in Wisconsin. After a meeting with President Donald Trump, Foxconn's leader recommitted to building a smaller manufacturing facility in Wisconsin than what was originally promised.
The Taiwan-based Foxconn is building what is known as a Generation 6 factory, which typically makes smaller liquid crystal display screens for cellphones, tablets, televisions and other devices. It first said it was going to build a larger Generation 10 plant, which would have used glass more than three-times as large as what the smaller facility will use.
Even with the changes, Foxconn has remained committed to investing up to $10 billion in Wisconsin and hiring 13,000 people. If it does that, the company would qualify for about $4 billion in state and local tax credits.
The project, and the promise of taxpayer-funded tax credits, has drawn considerable backlash in Wisconsin.