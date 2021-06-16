Lumber prices affected homebuilding in May; Royal Caribbean's return to US cruising upended by COVID cases

Home construction up slightly in May
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction rose 3.6 percent in May as builders battled a surge in lumber prices that have made homes more expensive
The increase left construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.57 million units, the U.S. Commerce Department reported June 16.
Applications for building permits, looked to for indications of activity ahead, fell 3 percent in May to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.68 million units.
Some experts believe that the surge in home building and sales over the past year may begin to slow, especially for single-family homes.
"We expect starts to mostly move sideways over the balance of 2021," said Nancy Vanden Houten, lead economist for Oxford Economics. "Strong demand, a need for inventory and homebuilder optimism will keep a floor under activity, but builders continue to face supply constraints that may hamper or at least postpone construction."
Builders and buyers are getting one break. Lumber prices, which surged to record levels this year, have started to come down, suggesting that a speculative bubble is beginning to deflate.
Virus delays cruise operator's US return
MIAMI — Royal Caribbean International is postponing for nearly a month one of the highly anticipated first sailings from the U.S. since the pandemic began because eight crew members tested positive for COVID-19, the company's CEO said.
The brand new Odyssey of the Seas was to set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on July 3 but is now postponed to July 31. Royal Caribbean International's CEO Michael Bayley said late June 15 on Facebook that the decision had been made "out of an abundance of caution," adding that the company is also rescheduling a simulation cruise scheduled for late June.
Bayley said all 1,400 crew members aboard the Odyssey were vaccinated June 4, but two weeks had not passed for their bodies to build protection against the virus. Six of them who tested positive are asymptomatic and two are mildly sick, he said, adding that the company has quarantined all crew members for 14 days and will continue routine testing.
Spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro said the trial voyage with volunteer passengers that was originally planned for later this month would help the cruise line meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirements before resuming trips with paying passengers. The CDC has not yet approved the trial run, Sierra-Caro said.
The debut of the Odyssey of the Seas was highly anticipated as cruise lines attempt a comeback after more than 15 months of not sailing from the U.S. because of the pandemic.
DOJ sues to block $30B insurance deal
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has sued to block the merger of two of the world's largest insurance brokers, asserting the deal could eliminate competition, raise prices and hamper innovation for U.S. businesses, employers and unions that use the companies' services.
The Justice Department on June 16 announced the antitrust suit filed in federal court in Washington seeking to stop AON's proposed $30 billion acquisition of rival benefits and risk consultant Willis Towers Watson.
Justice Department officials said the proposed merger would bring together two of the "Big Three" global insurance brokers — the third is Marsh & McLennon — and eliminate competition in five markets.
In seeking separate approval for the merger from European Union authorities, the two companies agreed to divest some of their assets. But Justice Department officials said those would not be sufficient to protect U.S. consumers.
The companies provide guidance to many major U.S. companies on administering health and retirement benefits, with the aim of keeping costs down by managing risk.
Both companies are based in London and incorporated in Ireland. AON, with about $11 billion in revenue last year, has some 100 offices in the U.S. Willis Towers Watson, with around $9 billion in 2020 revenue, has 80 U.S. offices.
Biden names tech critic as FTC chief
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has installed an energetic critic of Big Tech as a top federal regulator at a time when the industry is under intense pressure from Congress, regulators and state attorneys general.
The selection of legal scholar Lina Khan to head the Federal Trade Commission is seen as signaling as tough stance toward tech giants Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.
Khan was sworn in as FTC chair on June 15, just hours after the Senate confirmed her nomination as a commissioner. She helped lay the foundation for a new way of looking at antitrust law beyond the impact of big-company market dominance on consumer prices.
Fla. utility topples last coal chimney
INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Florida Power & Light imploded the towering chimney stack of its last coal-fired generating plant on Wednesday, a milestone in its transition to cleaner energy sources.
Puffs of smoke came from the base of the 495-foot (150-meter) stack and then it fell to the side in one piece, kicking up a large cloud of dust as it smashed into the ground.
A demolition company used 171 pounds of explosives to implode the stack and an adjoining conveyor building in Indiantown, 30 miles north of West Palm Beach.
The plant was built in 1995 and FPL purchased it in in 2016. It shut the plant down more than two years ago.
FPL will tear down the rest of the plant later this year. The company hasn't said what it will do with the site, but it has been investing heavily in natural gas and solar-powered plants.