Lowe's posts big fourth-quarter gains; retail trade group sees strong growth for the industry in 2021

Lowe's 4Q profit surges on DIY projects
NEW YORK — Lowe's Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.
The nation's second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled to $978 million from a year ago, while sales rose 27 percent. Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations. Sales at stores opened at least a year soared nearly 29 percent to $20.31 billion, following a 30.4 percent increase in the fiscal third quarter.
The showing, announced Wednesday, followed strong results from Lowe's rival Home Depot, which reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter sales surged 25 percent.
Retail sales projected to grow up to 8.2%
NEW YORK — The nation's largest retail trade group is forecasting strong retail sales growth this year that could surpass last year's pace as more individuals get vaccinated and the economy reopens.
The National Retail Federation said Wednesday it anticipates that retail sales will grow between 6.5 percent and 8.2 percent to more than $4.33 trillion this year. Online sales, which are included in the total, are expected to grow between 18 percent and 23 percent this year.
Early results show that retail sales last year increased 6.7 percent compared with the previous year to $4.06 trillion, nearly double the group's forecast of at least 3.5 percent. That figure had not accounted for the global pandemic. This figure compares with 3.9 percent growth in 2019. The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.
The group said that it could be the best performance for the industry since 2004 when retail sales rose 6.3 percent.
"Despite the continuing health and economic challenges COVID-19 presents, we are very optimistic that healthy consumer fundamentals, pent-up demand and widespread distribution of the vaccine will generate increased economic growth, retail sales and consumer spending," said trade group CEO and President Matthew Shay in a statement.
Still, not everyone is participating in strong sales gains. Clothing stores, which were already struggling before the pandemic, face big challenges as they were forced to temporarily close last spring to reduce the spread of the virus.
New home sales climb 4.3% in Jan.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Demand for newly built homes in the U.S. surged 4.3% in January with the housing market still one of the strongest segments of the economy.
Last month's increase pushed sales of new homes to an adjusted annual rate of 923,000, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. That's much stronger than the 855,000 that economists were expecting. December's new home sales figure was revised higher as well, from 842,000, to 885,000.
Sales of new homes are now 19.3 percent higher than they were last year at this time.
"Sales would have been much higher if only builders could build faster," said Robert Frick, economist with Navy Federal Credit Union. "Supply is only one issue, and for many Americans trying to buy their first home, rising prices are shutting them out of the market."
Although the median price of a new home sold in January slipped to $346,400, that is up more than 5 percent from a year ago, far outpacing wage gains in the U.S. Persistent demand fueled by record low mortgage rates has pushed prices higher over the past year.
The cost of labor and materials is also rising. Lumber futures have spiked 130 percent in the past year, adding thousands of dollars to the cost of a new home.
Error causes Fed payment system to crash
CHARLOTTE — The Federal Reserve's back-end payment system that banks, government entities and investors rely on to transfer cash went dark on Wednesday. The Fed blamed an "operational error" for FedWire's collapse. It also said it was working to restore services.
FedWire is the central bank's real-time wire-transfer service that is used to send large sums of cash between banks, federal and state governments as well as banks that need to clear funds.
The Fed is primarily known for setting interest rates and its supervisory role for banks and other financial services company. But it also plays a critical role of providing clearing services between major banks. Trillions of dollars move through the FedWire infrastructure each day.
Exxon to sell some North Sea sites
NEW YORK — ExxonMobil is selling most of its drilling and exploration assets off the coast of the U.K. in the North Sea for more than $1 billion.
Exxon has heightened its focus on other oil rich regions, including the Permian Basin in the Southwest United States.
The sale includes ExxonMobil's interests in 14 producing fields in the North Sea. The fields are run primarily by Shell, including Penguins, Starling, Fram, the Gannet Cluster and Shearwater. Total operated others. ExxonMobil's share of production from these fields was approximately 38,000 oil-equivalent barrels per day in 2019.
The sale by Exxon of its North Sea assets first arose in 2019, and the selling price was estimated to be around twice the announced number Wednesday.
Oil prices plunged last year as the pandemic ground almost all travel, by road, rail or air, to a halt. Prices have rallied since last spring and are up 30 percent this year, but remain muted.
The Texas oil giant, which has operated in the U.K. for more than 135 years, will maintain extensive refining, petrochemicals production and the natural gas operations in the U.K. It will also keep its non-operated share in production and exploration assets in the southern North Sea.
Quirky electronics chain Fry's is no more
SAN FRANCISCO — Fry’s Electronics, the go-to chain for tech tinkerers looking for an obscure part, is closing for good.
The company, perhaps even more well known for outlandish themes at some of its stores, from Aztec to “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland,” said Wednesday in an online posting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made it impossible to continue.
Fans immediately took to Twitter to post images and memories, both good and bad.
The chain was concentrated on the West Coast, but had 31 stores in nine states. It was founded 36 years ago. The pandemic has done heavy damage to retailers, but Fry’s was already getting hammered by online competition and a battle between heavy-hitters Best Buy and Amazon.com.
German economy tops forecasts for 3Q
BERLIN — The German economy grew 0.3 percent in last year's fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period, official data showed Wednesday — a better performance than first thought.
The Federal Statistical Office had reported in late January that gross domestic product edged up 0.1 percent in the October-December period.
Wednesday's revision meant that last year's overall drop in GDP was a touch less sharp than originally reported — 4.9 percent rather than 5 percent. That fall ended a decade of growth and was the biggest decline since the financial crisis in 2009.
Germany's economy did better than several others in the 19-country eurozone as it was supported by manufacturing, which has taken less of a hit than services during the pandemic.
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest global trading partners.