Who has time to clean? 6 cleaning tips to make your life easier

Believe it or not, today is National No Dirty Dishes Day. How can you observe this day? Well, go out to eat; use disposable plates, cups and silverware; or fast. As parents, this day is impossible to celebrate – let’s face it.
Since it is still technically spring and spring cleaning is a “thing,” we took the liberty of finding the best housecleaning tips for all you busy moms and dads out there. You might not be able to observe National No Dirty Dishes Day, but we’re here to make sure the rest of your house outshines even the cleanest plate!
Have cleaning supplies accessible. Keep a cleaning supply caddy in every room or at the very least in every bathroom. You may find yourself in one of these rooms saying, “Someone should really wipe down that sink.” That someone is you! As you know, the thought will be fleeting, so if you keep a cleaning supply caddy in that bathroom, you can wipe the sink down the second you have that thought and voila! Clean sink!
Do laundry every day. We have all dealt with the mountain of laundry that takes an hour or more to fold and put away. If you break up the chore, you’re doing less and in less time. Yes, you’ll be doing it more frequently, but it will seem much less daunting than doing it all at once.
Master the art of purging. This is a tough one. Some of us are better at this than others. We probably know that if that thing hasn’t been used in a year, it should probably go, but then you start thinking that you might use that thing soon and then there is a panic feeling of – what if you need it!?! So, there it sits for another year and then another. And what about the stuff that just doesn’t have anywhere to go? Basically, if you don’t have anywhere to put something, you have too much stuff and it’s time to purge!
Get the right storage containers and cabinets for toys. Some of us get storage that is just too downright noticeable, making the entire room appear messy even when the toys are technically put away. Having cabinet doors that shut with bins inside is a great way to have all the toys in bins that aren’t noticeable, making the room appear much cleaner.
Schedule time for cleaning each day. It is important to spot clean every day. Even if you are just wiping the toilet and not the sinks in the bathroom every day, sweeping the kitchen or wiping down the counters – it will make a big difference. Do all the big stuff on a separate day, like vacuuming and moping, and then keep up with it every day there after with a broom and some spot cleaning.
Finish the task at hand, even if it isn’t perfect. Do you have less time this week for cleaning than you did last week? That’s OK. Just wipe the counters down, but maybe not every crevice like you did last week. As long as you are getting it done, you are doing a good job.
Cleaning hacks from the pros:
- Use coffee filters or newspaper with your glass cleaner to get rid of streaks on windows and mirrors.
- Loosen stuck-on grime in the microwave with a bowl of hot water heated for five minutes.
- Place your pan with tough stains in the sink to rinse with soap, warm water and a dryer sheet for about an hour. The grime will disappear once rinsed with clean water.
- Polish faucets with wax paper.
- Use the vacuum to clean blinds.
- Attach a dryer sheet to your broom to clean the baseboards.
