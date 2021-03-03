When is it more than just a bump on the head?

As parents, we witness our children getting more than their fair share of bumps on the head. Perhaps it’s when they forgot their bike helmet or while playing catch in the yard. Perhaps wrestling on the couch wasn’t such a great idea when both kids crash onto the hardwood floors head-first. Or perhaps it was something more serious like a car accident or sports injury.
Kids probably bounce back quicker than we would, but when is a bump on the head, just a bump on the head and not something more? In honor of March being Brain Injury Awareness Month and the fact that spring youth sports are well underway, we wanted to find out when rushing off to the emergency room is warranted or when it is just plain unnecessary.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, concussions are a type of traumatic brain injury that cause the brain to move rapidly back and forth. This sudden movement invokes damage to the brain, creating chemical changes and damage to cells.
The CDC says to look out for these signs and symptoms:
- Doesn’t recall events prior to or after a hit or fall.
- Appears dazed.
- Forgets an instruction, is confused about an assignment or position, or is unsure of the game, score, or opponent.
- Moves clumsily.
- Answers questions slowly.
- Loses consciousness (even briefly).
- Shows mood, behavior, or personality changes.
- Headache or “pressure” in head.
- Nausea or vomiting.
- Balance problems or dizziness, or double or blurry vision.
- Bothered by light or noise.
- Feeling sluggish, hazy, foggy, or groggy.
- Confusion, or concentration or memory problems.
- Just not “feeling right,” or “feeling down.”
It is recommended that coaches keep the child out of play if the injury occurs during a practice or game and that the child should remain out of playing until they are seen by a medical professional. Children should only return to play at the direction of their health care provider. Check out the CDC’s recommended “6-Step Return to Play Progression.”
It is nearly impossible to prevent your child from suffering a head injury, or any injury for that matter. Trust your gut. As the parent, you know best. If you are concerned that the bump on their head was something a little more serious this time, call your pediatrician. If anything, they will put your mind at ease so that your child can go back to wrestling on the couch, riding their bike, playing catch and just being a kid again.