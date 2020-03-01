What the latest science says about e-cigarettes and what Charleston parents need to know

For the last several years, parents, educators and health professionals were thrilled: Tobacco use among teens was on the decline. Years of education around the addictive power of nicotine and the stigma of smoking had infiltrated a new generation.

Then a new product appeared on the scene: e-cigarettes. These devices — in particular the brand Juul with its enticing flavors and youthful marketing — made smoking cool again.

“For decades, we were seeing a decline in tobacco use and we had the cigarette rate very low,” said Tracy Smith, an assistant professor at the Medical University of South Carolina. “Now, we have a whole new generation of kids who are addicted to tobacco, and that’s really scary.”

The 2019 National Youth Tobacco Survey published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed an alarming increase in the number of middle and high school students using e-cigarettes in 2019. More than 5 million youth reported having used e-cigarettes in the past 30 days and nearly 1 million reported daily use. Those results were up from the 2018 survey that found 3.6 million middle and high school students had used e-cigarettes in the last 30 days. And that number was higher than rates reported in 2017.

The 2019 survey noted, “While cigarette smoking is at an all-time low among high school students, increases in e-cigarette use have reversed progress made in the decline of overall youth tobacco use.”

Smoking becomes cool again

Juul quickly became the brand of choice among teens. With flavors like mango and mint, it didn’t have the same harsh taste as traditional cigarettes. Vaping devices are small and discreet, resembling a thumb drive. And, without the telltale smell of cigarette smoke clinging to clothing, it’s much harder for parents and teachers to detect.

“Juul became so popular because it took a page from the tobacco industry handbook. Ads for Juul showed a young, party-type atmosphere. It was marketed to non-smokers and marketed to young people as a cool thing,” said Smith, who is part of the Addiction Sciences Division in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at MUSC. “The FDA and other sources have really come down on them. Now, when you look at the Juul website it focuses on an older, adult smoker. But the damage has been done.”

Feeling the pressure, last fall, Juul began restricting its flavored products and suspended product advertising. It also discontinued its social media accounts.

Kids were already addicted. And last year some young people developed serious — and sometimes fatal — lung conditions. Those were largely the result of teens using e-cigarettes filled with THC (a component of marijuana) or using black market cartridges, but it got people’s attention.

The lung conditions coupled with the overall increase in teens using e-cigarettes prompted the FDA to ban flavors in e-cigarettes — with the exception of menthol and tobacco flavors. In addition, the age limit on tobacco products has been raised to 21.

Yet, there’s a loophole. The flavoring ban applies to refillable cartridges, not single-use e-cigarettes. Brands like Puff Bars, Posh and Stig create disposable e-cigarettes flavored with mint and vanilla, and they’re less expensive than a Juul. That combination of cost savings and flavoring is particularly appealing to teens.

That means educators and parents must stay on top of this issue.

Teen brains are prone to addiction

Dr. Kevin Gray is part of the MUSC Youth Collaborative within the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. He’s working to understand substance abuse among teens and treatment options.

There has been a lot of misinformation about e-cigarettes, he said. Some teens didn’t even realize they were using nicotine, and parents have been slow to really grasp what’s happening.

But that doesn’t discount the fact e-cigarettes contain high doses of nicotine. Whereas adults might be able to transition from cigarettes to e-cigarettes as a bridge to smoking cessation, teens go the opposite direction.

The teenage brain is particularly vulnerable to addictive compounds like nicotine, Gray explained.

“We’ve long known teenagers want to try new things,” he said. “They can transition quickly from trying a new thing to becoming addicted.”

Teens who use e-cigarettes increase their chances of developing a lifelong smoking habit, Gray said.

“I certainly am worried,” he added. “This surge happened in a non-organic fashion. This product is well-designed for young people. It’s less harsh on inhalation and the dosing is quite high so it can lead to addiction quickly.”

Education, conversations are key

Linda Allen is the prevention and intervention coordinator for the Department of Alternative Programs and Services. Students in Charleston County School District caught using alcohol, tobacco, drug or e-cigarettes are sent to her program. She’s been busy with vaping infractions.

“Last year, it sort of slammed me out of nowhere,” Allen said.

Allen is quick to educate students on the effects of nicotine and e-cigarettes. When students say they started vaping to “relax and chill out,” she helps them find other coping skills. Increased education among students and parents, Allen believes, has led to a decrease in the number of students she’s seen for vaping infractions this year.

Pamela Jouan-Goldman is a District 2 Constituent School Board member. The board sees students facing expulsion. In this current school year, she said the number of vaping cases is down — a trend she also attributes to education.

“We found a year and a half ago that parents didn’t understand what vaping was,” Jouan-Goldman said. “They didn’t see the harm in it. A number of parents would come before us with their children and say they didn’t realize (e-cigarettes) had nicotine.”

Jouan-Goldman said students who come before the board are required to write a letter about the effects of vaping.

“We really really stress education,” she said.

Educators and health care professors urge parents to talk to their middle and high school students about e-cigarettes.

“Parents are sometimes afraid to talk to their kids about it. They’re afraid it will give kids ideas,” Smith said. “All the evidence shows that’s not true. Avoiding talking to your kids about it creates misinformation.”

Gray, who has two teens himself, said lecturing to teenagers typically backfires. Instead, he recommends planting seeds of information. Parents can’t simply say “don’t use e-cigarettes.” They need to talk about why they’re concerned and how it’s their job as parents to worry about these possible health risks.

Have conversations early and often and model good behavior, Gray said, such as not resorting to alcohol or cigarettes to deal with a stressful day.

FDA research shows that the overall concept of addiction isn’t something that resonates well with kids, Smith explained. She suggests focusing on the loss of control as a part of addiction. Explain that being addicted means using e-cigarettes even when you don’t want to. Talk about how they are giving away some of their independence and their money to a product.

Jouan-Goldman has a fifth grader and a 10th grader, so she’s in the thick of these discussions with her kids. Having conversations about peer pressure and vaping is imperative, she said.

“It starts in sixth grade. Kids are aware of it. Kids are vaping,” she said. “Don’t discount it. Kids still find a way to get what they want when they want it. Let them know if they feel pressured to come to you.

“We went from a generation of kids who never smoked cigarettes to everyone vapes,” she added. “Do not be naive enough to think your child is the one who isn’t going to do it.”