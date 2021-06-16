What families need to know before visiting Lowcountry beaches

Beach season is officially underway and it is important to be familiar with the regulations and rules that each beach in the Lowcountry adopts. Of course the obvious rules apply like no littering and no motorized vehicles, but there are other not so obvious rules that beachgoers also need to adhere to like dog leash laws and smoking regulations.
Each beach has their own set of rules and regulations. Here are direct links for each so you can become familiar with them:
We provided a breakdown of some rules that Lowcountry beaches enforce year-round, but especially in the summer months:
- No fireworks or bonfires
- No overnight storage of chairs or umbrellas
- Stay off the dunes and use public walkovers
- No motorized vehicles
- No camping; However, Edisto State Park has a designated campground right off the beach.
- No motorized watercraft like jet skis
- Do not approach sea turtles
- No metal shovels; Changing the contour of the beach by digging holes is prohibited.
- No fishing without a valid fishing license
- No glass
- No alcohol
- No littering. Pick up all your belongings. There are almost always trashcans near the beach walkovers and boardwalks.
- No commercial business on the beach
Folly Beach has specific instructions when it comes to surfing. The website states, “Surfing without a leash is prohibited. From May 15 to September 15 surfing is prohibited between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from 2nd Street East to 3rd Street West, known as the swimming zone. From September 16 to May 14, surfing is allowed in any area except surfing is always prohibited 200 feet from the fishing pier.”
Both Isle of Palms and Folly Beach specifically prohibit smoking on the beach.
Each beach has their own rules with dog leash laws. Check each beach’s regulations before heading to the beach with your dog. Most allow leashed dogs on the beach before 10 a.m. in the summer months, but the rules change in the fall, winter and spring.
Parking is also specific to each beach community. Edisto Beach State Park has a parking lot, as well as Beachwalker Park at Kiawah Island, the Isle of Palms County Park and the Folly Beach County Park. Payment is required for parking at these designated parks. There are showers, public restrooms and changing facilities. Lifeguards are on duty at the county parks. Payment amounts and times vary throughout the year. Check the websites before visiting. It is advised to arrive early at the parks due to crowds in the summer months. The parking lots will fill up on busy days.
Check the each beach’s regulations for the use of golf carts as well. Folly Beach has specific rules for golf cart use.
Other than the specific rules at the designated beaches, there are other precautions that parents should heed when venturing out to the beach with children.
- Use life vests if your children will be wading in the water.
- Never attempt to swim out to a distant sandbar.
- Protect yourself and your children from the sun. Use sunscreen, wear hats and sunglasses.
- Wear shoes on the dry sand.
- Obey beach safety flags and only swim in designated areas. A red flag means that swimming is not recommended. Yellow means to swim with caution and green means that conditions are safe for swimming.
- Avoid very crowded beaches with small children and toddlers. It is easy to get lost.
- Stay hydrated.
- Take time out from the sun and seek shade every once in a while. A beach umbrella is a wise investment.
A day out at the beach should be a fun day for the whole family, but it is important to respect the environment. Have fun, of course, but do so with caution.