Virtual Learning: The new normal?

It has officially been one year since every student in America was introduced to the world of online learning. I, for one, hadn’t even really heard of Zoom before the pandemic, and here I am logging into Zoom for a meeting almost every day. Our virtual students do the same, and use programs like Canvas to access assignments. It is truly a totally different landscape for learning, and as challenging as it has been to adjust, there have been some positives.
Children have become more computer savvy and aware of their time. Teachers have held their students accountable like never before. They have to get their assignments completed on their own and, because the teachers tell the students exactly how to access the assignments, students have become more computer savvy in the process.
Access coursework anywhere at any time. Teachers tell the students what needs to be done, but unless the students do not have internet access, they can complete the class and schoolwork anywhere. That means that students can access the courses on vacation or from another relative’s or friend’s house.
Parents were more engaged in schoolwork and closer to teachers. Teachers had to be engaged with parents for online learning to be a success. They had to get to know what kind of device their student would be working on and whether the student needed a school-loaned iPad or Chromebook They spoke to parents about how to access assignments, and parents got to know the teacher by listening in on Zoom classes. This allowed the parent to be more involved in what their child was learning.
E-learning days could take the place of “weather” days so school calendars will not get interrupted in the future. Although not fully determined on how practicing e-learning days could benefit the future, there are positives to being comfortable with completing more schoolwork at home. If weather causes students to have to miss school for extended periods of time, there is now an option for making up school days that goes beyond having to cut into a holiday or teacher work day. Check out the school calendars for Dorchester District 2 (), Berkeley County School District and Charleston County School District for the 2020/2021 school year.
Virtual field trips. No permission slips needed! The virtual field trips really took off with some of the most creative and interesting places offering tours of their facilities and demonstrating some pretty cool projects. Locally, the South Carolina Aquarium can customize a highly interactive virtual field trip, but they also have specific options to choose from like: A Visit to the Sea Turtle Care Center, Great Ocean Voyage, Saltmarsh Expedition and Mountain-Swamp Trek. Out of Greenville, The Roper Mountain Science Center offers several virtual field trip options like Junior Astronaut Training, Fossil Finding, Becoming a Butterfly and Weather Watchers. Check out a list of national and international virtual field trip options here.
So as schools reopen to in-person instruction, there could be some lasting implementations stemming from the pandemic days of online learning. Perhaps, it wasn’t all bad!